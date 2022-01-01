Go
Ghostwriter Public House

49 S Main Street • $$

Avg 5 (2840 reviews)

Black & Blue Wedge
roma crunch, black garlic ranch, grilled and pickled onion, blackened bacon, smoked blue cheese
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Fried brussels, BRC artisan cheese, vegan aioli, everything bagel seasoning, peppercorn honey and fried rosemary
Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
three crispy chicken tenders with fries ketchup and barbeque.
Black Hawk Farms Wagyu Burger$19.00
american wagyu, dijonnaise, aged cheddar, pickles, crispy fries
Black Radish Creamery Cheese Curds$13.00
black radish creamery curds, served with black garlic ranch and bacon-onion jam
RL Valley Ranch Smashburger$17.00
*NO TEMPS TAKEN ON SMASHBURGERS
american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, beef fat aioli (on side) fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
passion fruit & honey glaze, shaved cabbage, pickles, roasted chile mayo, fries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Nashville style chile oil, special sauce, shaved lettuce, pickles, served with fries.
Kids Burger$7.00
1 patty with american cheese served with fries and ketchup
RL Valley Ranch Bacon Smashburger$19.00
NO TEMPS TAKEN ON SMASHBURGERS
american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, bacon, beef fat aioli (on sd) fries
Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

49 S Main Street

Johnstown OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
