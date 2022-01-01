Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond 1283 Log Pond Dr.

No reviews yet

1283 Log Pond Dr.

Newark, OH 43055

Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mr Pibb

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$1.99

Dec Coffee

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

LG Cranberry Juice

$2.75

SM Cranberry Juice

$1.50

LG Apple Juice

$2.75

SM Apple Juice

$1.50

LG OJ

$2.75

SM OJ

$1.50

LG Tomato Juice

$2.75

SM Tomato Juice

$1.50

LG Chocolate Milk

$2.25

SM Chocolate Milk

$1.25

LG White Milk

$2.25

SM White Milk

$1.25

Breakfast Menu

Cafe Breakfast

$7.95

Traditional French Toast

$4.25+

Original Pancakes

$5.25

9 Grain Coconut French Toast

$3.95+

Signature French Toast

$7.95

CrabCakes Benedict

$9.95

Traditional Benedict

$8.75

Hash & Eggs

$8.50

Cream Chipped Beef

$7.75

German Fries

$7.75

Double Decker Breakfast Sandwich

$7.25

Cheezy Eggs

$6.25

Eggel Bagel

$6.75

Breakfast Burrito

$6.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.50

9 Grain French Toast

$4.75+

Cafe Grits

$3.25

3 Egg Omelet

Western

$8.50

Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Garden

$9.25

Farmers

$9.25

Build Your Own Omelet

$9.25

2 BYO Omelet

$7.50

A la Carte

1 Egg

$1.75

2 Eggs

$3.00

Hash Browns

$1.75

Home Fries

$1.75

Fruit Cup

$2.95

White Toast

$1.50

Wheat Toast

$1.50

Rye Toast

$1.50

9 Grain Toast

$2.10

English Muffin

$2.10

Ham

$2.95

Sausage

$2.95

Bacon

$2.95

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.95

Crabcake

$3.75

Pancake (1)

$2.75

French Toast (1 Piece)

$2.75

Loaded up Potatoes

$2.95

Texas Toast

$2.10

Side Corned Beef Hash

$3.50

Bagel No Crm Cheese

$2.65

1 PC Toast

$0.75

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.75

Sm Grits

$1.75

Reubens

Traditional New York Style Reuben

$7.75

Turkey Reuben

$7.50

Garden Fresh Salads

House Salad

$3.75

Crabcake Salad

$9.95

Chicken Breast Salad

$9.95

Chop Salad

$5.95+

Wrap It Up

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.95

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$7.25

Reuben Wrap

$7.25

BLT Wrap

$7.25

Curried Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.75

Sandwiches, Burgers & Melts

Cafe Cheeseburger

$7.75

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burger

$8.25

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$8.25

Blow Your Mind BLT Sandwich

$7.95

Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Triple Decker Club

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$7.95

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$9.50

Honey Bourbon Chicken Melt

$7.95

Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.75

Patty Melt

$7.75

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.75

Morning Burger

$8.25

$2.50 Ala Carte Sides

French Fries

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Potato Chips

$2.50

SD Sliced Tomatoes

$2.50

Open Food

Add Chip Beef

$1.95

Add Sausage Gravy

$1.25

SD Hollandaise

$0.75

SW Chili

$0.50

Red Onion

$0.30

Loaf Of Bread

$4.25

Bourbon Sauce

$0.50

Crm Cheese

$0.70

Add Avocado

$0.75

K. Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Half CC Benedict

$6.25

Half Benedict

$5.25

Cup Berries

$3.65

Add G Peppers

$0.40

Add Onion

$0.40

Add Mushrooms

$0.65

Add Spinach

$0.65

Add Jalapeños

$0.65

Candy Bars

$1.25

Clothing

T Shirt

$15.00+

Veterans Specials

Veterans Pancakes

Veterans Ham n Chz Omelet

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast So Slammin' We Serve It All Day!

Location

1283 Log Pond Dr., Newark, OH 43055

Directions

