Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch

Wiggin Street Coffee At Kenyon College

158 Reviews

$

101 East Wiggin Street

Gambier, OH 43022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Coffee Bar

HOT DRINKS-Coffee & Espresso

Coffee-Brewed

Coffee-Brewed

$2.20+

Roasted and packaged at our One Line Coffee facility in Heath, Ohio. Our coffee is brewed fresh throughout the day.

Cafe Au Lait

$2.60+

Equal parts drip coffee and steamed milk.

Americano

$2.60+

Espresso diluted with hot water to resemble a drip coffee.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.25+

Distinctly even layers of espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+

Our One Line Coffee Method Espresso is a full-flavored, concentrated form of coffee. Made by pressurized hot water through very finely ground coffee beans.

Redeye

$3.50+

Choice of drip coffee paired with a hot shot(s) of our Method Espresso.

Traditional Cappuccino

$3.50

Distinctly even layers of espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk.

Traditional Cortado

$3.25

Equal parts of frothed milk to espresso.

Traditional Machiatto

$3.00

Espresso is the star of this beverage accompanied with a dash of steamed milk and a bit of foam poured on top.

Hot Latte (Recipe)

Hot Latte (Recipe)

$4.00+

"River Road Favorites" Flavored syrup combos are carefully combined with espresso, steamed milk and topped with a silky, textured foam.

Hot Latte (Single Flavors)

Hot Latte (Single Flavors)

$4.00+

Your choice of syrup which is carefully combined with espresso, steamed milk and topped with a silky, textured foam.

Hot Latte (Unflavored)

Hot Latte (Unflavored)

$3.25+

Showcases the flavor of espresso, milk, and silky textured milk.

OVER ICE-Coffee & Espresso

Iced Coffee (Flavored Cold Toddy)

Iced Coffee (Flavored Cold Toddy)

$3.65+

Our classic cold brew over ice. Great black or pair it with a splash of cream and sugar.

Over Ice Latte (Recipe)

Over Ice Latte (Recipe)

$4.40+

A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with our flavor combo and milk. Then topped with ice!

Over Ice Latte (Single Flavors)

Over Ice Latte (Single Flavors)

$4.40+

A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with your choice of flavor and milk. Then topped with ice!

Over Ice Latte (Unflavored)

Over Ice Latte (Unflavored)

$3.65+

A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with milk. Then topped with ice!

FROZEN-Espresso

Frozen Latte (Recipe)

Frozen Latte (Recipe)

$5.00+

Combines espresso, powder that provides body/texture, ice, and topped off with milk. Blended together with our signature flavor combos to the consistency of a milkshake.

Frozen Latte (Single Flavors)

Frozen Latte (Single Flavors)

$5.00+

Combines espresso, powder that provides body/texture, ice, and topped off with milk. Blended together with your choice of flavor to the consistency of a milkshake.

Frozen Latte (Unflavored)

Frozen Latte (Unflavored)

$4.25+

Combines espresso, powder that provides body/texture, ice, and topped off with milk. Blended together to the consistency of a milkshake.

HOT DRINKS- Tea & Other

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$3.75+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.20+

Petali Teas are handcrafted- no machines are used to produce the tea blends- The style is artisan, using full leaves, fruits, nuts, barks, roots, flower petals, yerba mate, rooibos and a myriad of tea shapes, sizes and varieties. Their flavorings and essences are the best quality available so each cup is a delicious experience.

Hot Chocolate

$2.75+

Monin Chocolate Sauce mixed with steamed milk. Smooth and chocolatey; sure to be a hit with the kids!

Steamer (Recipe)

$2.75+

Similar to a latte, but without the espresso! Choose a single flavor or flavor combo with steamed milk.

Steamer (Single Flavors)

$2.75+

Similar to a latte, but without the espresso! Choose a single flavor or flavor combo with steamed milk.

London Fog w/ Vanilla

$3.65+

Tea Latte

$3.25+

Your choice of Petali Tea blend steeped in steamed milk.

OVER ICE-Tea & Other

Chai Over Ice

$4.25+

Our Chai is a blend of black tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon. Mixed with milk and topped with ice!

Iced Tea

$2.20+

A refreshing Petali Teas handcrafted tea blend over ice.

Italian Soda

$3.00+

Your choice of Monin Syrup topped with club soda and ice!

Milk (Cold)

$2.25+

FROZEN-Tea & Other

Frozen Chai

$4.75+

Our Chai blend of black tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon blended with ice and milk to the consistency of a milkshake.

Frozen Creme (Recipe)

$4.25+

Similar to a latte, but without the espresso! Choose your favorite flavor to blend with milk and ice!

Frozen Creme (Single Flavor)

$4.25+

Similar to a latte, but without the espresso! Choose your favorite flavor to blend with milk and ice!

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Combination of our special cocoa powder to add body and texture, milk and ice. Blended together to the consistency of a milkshake.

Fruit Smoothie

$5.00+

Every Monin Real Fruit Smoothie mix is made with all-natural ingredients like real bananas, real strawberries, and pure cane sugar. You won't find any artificial ingredients here! Blended with ice for a refreshing treat on the go!

Bagels & Toppings

Bagels

Black Russian Bagel

Black Russian Bagel

$1.60Out of stock
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.60Out of stock
Everything Bagel

Everything Bagel

$1.60Out of stock
Honey Wheat Bagel

Honey Wheat Bagel

$1.60Out of stock
Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel

$1.60Out of stock
Multi-Grain Bagel

Multi-Grain Bagel

$1.60Out of stock
Plain Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.60Out of stock

Sesame Bagel

$1.60Out of stock

Extra Toppings-Sides

Butter

$0.65

Cream Cheese - Plain

$1.20

Cream Cheese - Herb

$1.20

Peanut Butter

$1.40

Jam

$0.95

Pastries/Baked Goods

Danishes

Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!

Apple Cinnamon

$2.75Out of stock

Cherry & Greek Yogurt

$3.10Out of stock

Maple Pecan

$2.75Out of stock

Raspberry

$2.75Out of stock

Vanilla Custard

$2.75Out of stock

Muffins

Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!
Muffin-Blueberry

Muffin-Blueberry

$3.50Out of stock

Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!

Muffin-Cappuccino Chocolate Chunk

Muffin-Cappuccino Chocolate Chunk

$3.50

Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!

Muffin-Chocolate

Muffin-Chocolate

$3.50Out of stock

Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!

Muffin-Cranberry Orange

Muffin-Cranberry Orange

$3.50Out of stock

Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!

Scones

Our sweet biscuit-like scones are produced out of our own RRC Kitchens. Nice crunch on the outside with a mouthwatering soft center.

Scone-Apple Cinnamon

$2.50Out of stock

Scone-Blueberry

$2.50Out of stock

Scone-Chocolate Chunk

$3.25Out of stock

Scone-White Chocolate Raspberry

$2.50Out of stock

Other Pastries

Cookie-Bella Cakes Sugar Cookie

Cookie-Bella Cakes Sugar Cookie

$2.20Out of stock

Real. Fresh. Delicious. Locally made sugar cookies sandwiched together with a smooth, sweet icing. Good, Better.....BELLA.

Donut Hole

Donut Hole

$1.00Out of stock

Locally made by Bailey's Drive Inn Donuts. These two bite donut holes are deliciously larger than life!

Gluten Free

Local bakery, Cherbourg Bakery, is a dedicated gluten- and nut-free bakery. No wheat, peanut/tree nut, or gluten products have ever been used in their kitchens.
GF Blueberry Monster Muffin

GF Blueberry Monster Muffin

$5.00Out of stock

Local bakery, Cherbourg Bakery, is a dedicated gluten- and nut-free bakery. No wheat, peanut/tree nut, or gluten products have ever been used in their kitchens.

GF Chocolate Donut

$3.50Out of stock

GF Espresso Brownie

$3.50Out of stock

GF Lemon Bar

$3.50Out of stock

GF S'mores Bar

$3.50Out of stock

GF Zucchini Loaf

$4.75Out of stock

Food & Snacks

Food

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

Great grab n go option for a hearty meal on the run. Our burritos are made in house and are filled with egg, cheese, roasted potatoes, and queso. (Meat options available).

Croissant-Plain

Croissant-Plain

$2.40

Our buttery croissants are a delicately sweet, feather-like French pastry with a golden crisp and flaky crust.

Egg Bagel Sandwich

$6.75
Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$6.75+

Our egg patties are made in house by RRC Kitchens and jam packed with flavor (sausage or meatless). Pair it with a croissant or focaccia to take on the go. Don't forget to top it off with our gooey mild cheddar cheese.

Granola

$2.50

Locally made in Gambier, Ohio. A toasty, delicately sweet mix of oats, almonds, and honey glaze.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$5.00+

Our in house chicken salad is packed with chunks of pineapple, toasted almonds, red onion, and seasoned mayo based sauce. Pair it with a buttery croissant or slice of our "pizza like" focaccia bread.

Chicken Salad Bagel Sandwich

$6.50
Stromboli

Stromboli

$4.00

Our in house savory turnover filled with pepperoni, mozzarella and Italian spices. Golden and baked to perfection. Enjoy with a side of marinara sauce.

Coffee & Tea Pouches

Coffee Pouches (12oz Pouch)

Colombia el Progreso

Colombia el Progreso

$16.00Out of stock

This is the seventh year that we have purchased coffee from Rodrigo Sanchez at El Progreso. Truly one of our most valued relationships, and a truly spectacular, every day coffee. A single farm, fully washed medium roast from the Huila region of Colombia. Caramel, date, Mandarin orange, silky. Caturra and Bourbon varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Near Pitalito Farm: El Progreso Farmer: Rodrigo Sanchez Altitude: 1650 - 1800 m. Varieties: Caturra and Bourbon Processing method: Fully washed, with 18 - 24 hour dry fermentation and 8-13 day parabolic drying on farm Tasting notes: Caramel, date, Mandarin orange, silky

Colombia el Puente

Colombia el Puente

$15.50Out of stock

As coffee prices rise (always wonderful for producers!), this coffee represents a high value for the consumer. An amazingly sweet, easy to drink medium roast from a community of farmers just breaking into specialty coffee. A fully washed, community coffee from 240 producers located near Pitalito in Huila, Colombia. Apricot, ladyfingers, chocolate chip, sugar cane. Caturra, Castillo, and Colombia varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Fundador, near Pitalito Producers: 240 smallholder families Mill: El Puente Altitude: 1400 m. Varieties: Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo Processing method: Fully washed, with 24-32 hour dry fermentation and 20-25 days of drying Tasting notes: Apricot, ladyfingers, chocolate chip, sugar cane

Colombia la Victoria

$17.00Out of stock
Guatemala Todos Santos

Guatemala Todos Santos

$16.00Out of stock

After a one year hiatus, Todos Santos returns to the lineup! An insanely sweet, easy-drinking medium roast from one of our favorite partners, Los Volcanes in Guatemala. A fully washed coffee from the 55 producer ASODIETT cooperative in the Huehuetenango region. Caramel, tootsie roll, honeysuckle, spiced cider. Primarily Bourbon and Caturra, with other varieties. Tasting notes: Caramel, tootsie roll, honeysuckle, spiced cider Country: Guatemala Region: Huehuetenango Town: Todos Santos Farmers: 55 members of ASODIETT Altitude: 1400 - 1800 m. Variety: Multiple; primarily Bourbon and Caturra Processing method: Fully washed on farm Dry mill: Nueva Esperanza

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wiggin Street Coffee opened in August of 2012 and its interior is designed to highlight the coffee-orientation of our business. The La Marzocco Linea espresso machine is located in close proximity to the front counter to enhance barista interaction with customers. While the menu emphasizes espresso-based drinks, coffee and tea…it is also important to offer high-quality bakery items as well as a limited selection of made-to-order items created by our own kitchens and other local vendors. Affectionately dubbed “Wiggle Ground” by the KC students, the coffeehouse has enjoyed continued success as a supporter of “coffee and community”. Wiggin Street Coffee hopes to continue a long tradition of offering community members and students a place to gather and discuss the issues of the day in the tradition of European Coffeehouses while enjoying outstanding specialty coffee sourced from small farms and cooperatives with a tradition of excellence!

Website

Location

101 East Wiggin Street, Gambier, OH 43022

Directions

Gallery
Wiggin Street Coffee image
Wiggin Street Coffee image
Wiggin Street Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Stela's Ice Cream Shoppe - 211 W. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
211 W. Main St. Loudonville, OH 44842
View restaurantnext
Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond - 1283 Log Pond Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
1283 Log Pond Dr. Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
River Road Coffeehouse - Newark
orange star4.6 • 613
973 N 21st St Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
Cottage Restaurant LLC
orange starNo Reviews
2710 West High Street Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
River Road Coffeehouse-On The Square
orange starNo Reviews
26 North Park Place Newark, OH 43055
View restaurantnext
OX-B's - Heath (Indian Mound Mall)
orange starNo Reviews
771 S. 30th st Heath, OH 43056
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gambier

The Village Inn - Gambier
orange star4.5 • 256
102 Gaskin Ave Gambier, OH 43022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gambier
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston