- Home
- /
- Newark
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- River Road Coffeehouse-On The Square
River Road Coffeehouse-On The Square
No reviews yet
26 North Park Place
Newark, OH 43055
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Coffee/Espresso (HOT)
Coffee-Brewed
Roasted and packaged at our One Line Coffee facility in Heath, Ohio. Our coffee is brewed fresh throughout the day. Current selections include: House Roast (Medium)- Colombia el progreso with tasting notes of caramel, dates, and mandarin. Dark Roast- Papa new guinea namura timuzu with tasting notes of praline, jammy, dark chocolate.
Cafe Au Lait
Equal parts drip coffee and steamed milk.
Americano
Espresso diluted with hot water to resemble a drip coffee.
Cappuccino
Distinctly even layers of espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk.
Traditional Cappuccino
Distinctly even layers of espresso, steamed milk, and foamed milk.
Traditional Cortado
Equal parts of frothed milk to espresso.
Traditional Machiatto
Espresso is the star of this beverage accompanied with a dash of steamed milk and a bit of foam poured on top.
Redeye
Choice of drip coffee paired with a hot shot(s) of our Method Espresso.
Espresso
Our One Line Coffee Method Espresso is a full-flavored, concentrated form of coffee. Made by pressurized hot water through very finely ground coffee beans.
Hot Latte (Flavor Combos)
"River Road Favorites" Flavored syrup combos are carefully combined with espresso, steamed milk and topped with a silky, textured foam.
Hot Latte (Single Flavors)
Your choice of syrup which is carefully combined with espresso, steamed milk and topped with a silky, textured foam.
Hot Latte (Unflavored)
Showcases the flavor of espresso, milk, and silky textured milk.
Coffee/Espresso (OVER ICE)
Latte Over Ice (Flavor Combos)
A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with our flavor combo and milk. Then topped with ice!
Latte Over Ice (Single Flavors)
A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with your choice of flavor and milk. Then topped with ice!
Latte Over Ice (Unflavored)
A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with milk. Then topped with ice!
Iced Coffee (Cold Toddy)
Our classic cold brew over ice. Great black or pair it with a splash of cream and sugar.
Coffee/Espresso (FROZEN)
Frozen Latte (Flavor Combos)
Combines espresso, powder that provides body/texture, ice, and topped off with milk. Blended together with our signature flavor combos to the consistency of a milkshake.
Frozen Latte (Single Flavors)
Combines espresso, powder that provides body/texture, ice, and topped off with milk. Blended together with your choice of flavor combo to the consistency of a milkshake.
Frozen Latte (Unflavored)
Combines espresso, powder that provides body/texture, ice, and topped off with milk. Blended together to the consistency of a milkshake.
Tea/Other Bevs (HOT)
Apple Cider
Our Chai Latte is a blend of black tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon. Topped with frothy steamed milk. A beautiful balance of smooth and spicy!
Chai Latte
Our Chai Latte is a blend of black tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon. Topped with frothy steamed milk. A beautiful balance of smooth and spicy!
Hot Tea
Petali Teas are handcrafted- no machines are used to produce the tea blends- The style is artisan, using full leaves, fruits, nuts, barks, roots, flower petals, yerba mate, rooibos and a myriad of tea shapes, sizes and varieties. Their flavorings and essences are the best quality available so each cup is a delicious experience.
Hot Chocolate
Monin Chocolate Sauce mixed with steamed milk. Smooth and chocolatey; sure to be a hit with the kids!
Steamer (Flavor Combos)
Similar to a latte, but without the espresso! Our flavor combo with steamed milk.
Steamer (Single Flavors)
Similar to a latte, but without the espresso! Your choice of flavor(s) and steamed milk.
Tea Latte
Your choice of Petali Tea blend steeped in steamed milk.
Tea/Other Bevs (OVER ICE)
Chai Over Ice
Our Chai is a blend of black tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon. Mixed with milk and topped with ice!
Iced Tea
A refreshing Petali Teas handcrafted tea blend over ice.
Italian Soda
Your choice of Monin Syrup topped with club soda and ice!
Milk (Cold)
Cold milk over ice. Great as is or try customizing with our Monin syrups.
Tea/Other Bevs (FROZEN)
Frozen Vanilla Matcha
Matcha tea powder blended with ice and milk to the consistency of a milkshake.
Frozen Chai
Our Chai blend of black tea, ginger, cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon blended with ice and milk to the consistency of a milkshake.
Frozen Creme (Single Flavor)
Similar to a latte, but without the espresso! Choose your favorite flavor to blend with milk and ice!
Frozen Creme (Flavor Combo)
Similar to a latte, but without the espresso! Try one of our flavor combos blended with milk and ice!
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Combination of our special cocoa powder to add body and texture, milk and ice. Blended together to the consistency of a milkshake.
Fruit Smoothie
Every Monin Real Fruit Smoothie mix is made with all-natural ingredients like real bananas, real strawberries, and pure cane sugar. You won't find any artificial ingredients here! Blended with ice for a refreshing treat on the go!
Danishes
Muffins
Muffin-Banana Nut
Muffin-Blueberry
Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!
Muffin-Cappuccino Chocolate
Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!
Muffin-Chocolate Chocolate
Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!
Muffin-Cranberry Orange
Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!
Muffin-Pumpkin Chocolate
Perfectly moist, sweet, and fulfilling. All of our muffins are baked fresh daily!
Scones
Scone-Blueberry (RRCK)
Our sweet biscuit-like scones are produced out of our own RRC Kitchens. Nice crunch on the outside with a mouthwatering soft center.
Scone-Chocolate Chip (RRCK)
Our sweet biscuit-like scones are produced out of our own RRC Kitchens. Nice crunch on the outside with a mouthwatering soft center.
Scone-White Chocolate Raspberry (RRCK)
Our sweet biscuit-like scones are produced out of our own RRC Kitchens. Nice crunch on the outside with a mouthwatering soft center.
Scone-Apple Cinnamon
Our sweet biscuit-like scones are fresh baked in-house. Nice crunch on the outside with a mouthwatering soft center.
Scone-Blueberry
Our sweet biscuit-like scones are fresh baked in-house. Nice crunch on the outside with a mouthwatering soft center.
Scone-Chocolate Chunk
Our sweet biscuit-like scones are fresh baked in-house. Nice crunch on the outside with a mouthwatering soft center.
Scone-Raspberry White Chocolate
Our sweet biscuit-like scones are fresh baked in-house. Nice crunch on the outside with a mouthwatering soft center.
Other Pastries/Baked Goods
Cinnamon Roll
A buttery, cinnamon and sugar filling wrapped in soft, perfectly baked dough. Topped with a cinnamon cream cheese icing.
Coffee Cake
Cake-like center, topped with a crunchy cinnamon crumble. A drizzle of icing completes this popular sweet treat!
Cookie-Bella Cakes Sugar Cookie
Real. Fresh. Delicious. Locally made sugar cookies sandwiched together with a smooth, sweet icing. Good, Better.....BELLA.
Cookie-Chocolate Chip (Homemade)
Chewy chocolate chip center with lightly browned crunchy edges. Made in house and produced by our RRC Kitchens. A customer FAVORITE.
Cookie-Peanut Butter (Homemade)
Buttery center with lightly browned edges. Bursting with peanut butter flavor! Made in house and produced by our RRC Kitchens.
Donut Hole
Locally made by Bailey's Drive Inn Donuts. These two bite donut holes are deliciously larger than life!
Gluten Free
GF Donut
GF Lemon Bar
GF Muffin-Blueberry Monster
Local bakery, Cherbourg Bakery, is a dedicated gluten- and nut-free bakery. No wheat, peanut/tree nut, or gluten products have ever been used in their kitchens.
GF Pumpkin Chocolate Bar
GF Strawberry Scone
Local bakery, Cherbourg Bakery, is a dedicated gluten- and nut-free bakery. No wheat, peanut/tree nut, or gluten products have ever been used in their kitchens.
GF Zucchini
Local bakery, Cherbourg Bakery, is a dedicated gluten- and nut-free bakery. No wheat, peanut/tree nut, or gluten products have ever been used in their kitchens.
Food
Breakfast Burrito
Great grab n go option for a hearty meal on the run. Our burritos are made in house and are filled with egg, cheese, roasted potatoes, and queso. (Meat options available).
Chicken Salad
Our in house chicken salad is packed with chunks of pineapple, toasted almonds, red onion, and seasoned mayo based sauce. Pair it with a buttery croissant or slice of our "pizza like" focaccia bread.
Chicken Salad Bagel Sandwich
Croissant-Plain
Our buttery croissants are a delicately sweet, feather-like French pastry with a golden crisp and flaky crust.
Croissant-Stuffed
Our stuffed croissants are available in spinach and feta or ham and swiss. Crunch into the rich, buttery, flaky crust to enjoy either savory filling.
Egg Sandwich
Our egg patties are made in house by RRC Kitchens and jam packed with flavor (sausage or meatless). Pair it with a croissant or focaccia to take on the go. Don't forget to top it off with our gooey mild cheddar cheese.
Stromboli
Our in house savory turnover filled with pepperoni, mozzarella and Italian spices. Golden and baked to perfection. Enjoy with a side of marinara sauce.
Tuna Salad Bagel Sandwich
Snacks
Biscotti
Made at One Line Coffee Kitchens.
Chips
Assortment of Kettle Chips. A great side to our chicken or tuna salad sandwiches.
Coffee Fit Bar
PEANUT BUTTER HONEY + COFFEE = DELICIOUS CoffeeFit is the first nutrition bar specifically made to go with coffee. Choose from two amazing flavors: Peanut Butter Fudge or Peanut Butter Chocolate.
Granola
Locally made in Gambier, Ohio. A toasty, delicately sweet mix of oats, almonds, and honey glaze.
Hummus
Our River Road Coffeehouse Kitchen prepares this yummy dip made from chickpeas, tahini, lemon, olive oil and spices. Enjoy with pita chips, veggies or on its own.
Pita Chips
Enjoy a bag of Stacy's Pita Chips on their own or with a side of hummus.
Coffee Pouches (12oz Pouch)
Brasil Rio Brilhante
This is hopefully the beginning of more purchases from Brasil! Finally, a farm truly dedicated to quality. A single farm, medium-roast, full natural coffee from near Coromandel in Minas Gerais. Black grape, date, molasses, velvety. Bourbon, Catuai, Catucai, Topázio, and Arara varieties. Country: Brasil Region: Minas Gerais Municipality: Coromandel Farm: Rio Brilhante Farmer: Two generations of the Urban family Altitude: 900 - 1150 m. Varieties: Bourbon, Catuai, Catucai, Topázio, and Arara varieties Processing method: Full natural, with drying on patio. Tasting notes: Black grape, date, molasses, velvety
Colombia Asmucafe
A truly delicious dark-roast offering, with wonderful, comforting flavors, from a community of farms 100% owned by women! A female cooperative coffee from the Ajicito community near El Tambo in Cauca, Colombia. Crème brûlée, dark chocolate, baked apple, roast. Colombia and Castillo varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Cauca Town: Near El Tambo Cooperative: Asociación de Mujeres Agropecuarias de Uribe Farmers: 100% female smallholder members from the Ajicito community Altitude: 1850 - 1900 m. Variety: Castillo and Colombia Processing method: Fully washed, with 24 hours of “in fruit” and tank fermenting, and 8-12 days parabolic drying Tasting notes: Crème brûlée, dark chocolate, baked apple, roast
Colombia Buena Vista Anaerobic Natural Castillo
Our first coffee from both Balzac Brothers, an importer, and Cafelumbus, an exporter. What a first impression! A single farm, full natural coffee with an anaerobic twist from the lesser known Risaralda region of Colombia near Belén de Umbría. Tangerine, blackberry, cotton candy, cherry bitters. 100% Red Castillo variety. Country: Colombia Region: Risaralda Town: Belén de Umbría Farm: Buena Vista Farmer: Carlos Mario Gallego Sánchez Altitude: 1800 - 1925 m. Variety: Red Castillo Processing method: Full natural, with an anaerobic hold and sun-drying Tasting notes: Tangerine, blackberry, cotton candy, cherry bitters
Colombia Buenos Aires (Decaf)
This may be the best decaf we've ever roasted. Not an exaggeration. Our first purchase from Cofinet, a small exporter in Colombia. A single farm, full natural, sugar cane decaf coffee from near the town of Armenia, in Quindio. Raspberry, melon, carnation, creamy. 100% Castillo cultivar. Tasting notes: Raspberry, melon, carnation, creamy Country: Colombia Region: Armenia, Quindio Farm: Buenos Aires Farmer: Jairo Arcila Altitude: 1200 - 1700 meters Cultivar: 100% Castillo Processing method: Full natural, with temperature controlled raised bed drying Decaffeination method: Natural sugar cane derived ethyl acetate
Colombia el Progreso
This is the seventh year that we have purchased coffee from Rodrigo Sanchez at El Progreso. Truly one of our most valued relationships, and a truly spectacular, every day coffee. A single farm, fully washed medium roast from the Huila region of Colombia. Caramel, date, Mandarin orange, silky. Caturra and Bourbon varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Near Pitalito Farm: El Progreso Farmer: Rodrigo Sanchez Altitude: 1650 - 1800 m. Varieties: Caturra and Bourbon Processing method: Fully washed, with 18 - 24 hour dry fermentation and 8-13 day parabolic drying on farm Tasting notes: Caramel, date, Mandarin orange, silky
Colombia el Puente
As coffee prices rise (always wonderful for producers!), this coffee represents a high value for the consumer. An amazingly sweet, easy to drink medium roast from a community of farmers just breaking into specialty coffee. A fully washed, community coffee from 240 producers located near Pitalito in Huila, Colombia. Apricot, ladyfingers, chocolate chip, sugar cane. Caturra, Castillo, and Colombia varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Fundador, near Pitalito Producers: 240 smallholder families Mill: El Puente Altitude: 1400 m. Varieties: Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo Processing method: Fully washed, with 24-32 hour dry fermentation and 20-25 days of drying Tasting notes: Apricot, ladyfingers, chocolate chip, sugar cane
Colombia la Primavera
We've purchased from Arnulfo Leguizamo's other farm (El Faldon) in the past, but this is our first purchase from La Primavera! An awesome, unique variety coffee to start our exploration of this farm. A fully washed, single farm coffee from the Huila region of Colombia. Peach, tropical fruit, white florals, bergamot. 100% Sidra variety. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: Near San Augustin Farm: La Primavera Farmer: Arnulfo Leguizamo Altitude: 1840 meters Variety: Sidra Processing method: Fully washed, with patio drying Tasting notes: Peach, tropical fruit, white florals, bergamot
Colombia la Serrania (Decaf)
Fresh crop 2022 has arrived! A super clean, complex and sweet decaf from a quality-focused group! We love to see some floral notes in a decaf! A fully washed, sugar cane decaf coffee from a group of 50 farmers in the Huila region of Colombia. Stonefruit, cherry, dulce de leche, floral. Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo varieties. Country: Colombia Region: Huila Town: A group of towns centering on Pitalito Farmers: Approximately 50 contributing farmers Altitude: 1600 - 1750 meters Varieties: Caturra, Colombia, and Castillo Processing method: Fully washed on farm, with a 26+ hour dry fermentation Decaffeination method: Natural sugar cane derived ethyl acetate Tasting notes: Stonefruit, cherry, dulce de leche, floral
Costa RIca Calle Liles
Another year, and another incredible coffee from our friends at Las Lajas micromill. A limited release offering from a single farm in the Central Valley of Costa Rica. Yuzu, red fruits, chocolate cake, lavender. Caturra and Catuai varieties. Tasting notes: Yuzu, red fruits, chocolate cake, lavender Country: Costa Rica Region: Sabanilla de Alajuela, Central Valley Mill: Las Lajas Farm: Calle Liles Farmer: Oscar and Francisca Chacon Altitude: 1450-1600 meters Varieties: Caturra and Catuai Processing method: Double Diamond anaerobic natural, with a 72 hour anaerobic hold, followed by extended drying in shade
Ethiopia Kossa Geshe (Organic)
Perhaps our most well-recognized offering, from our oldest relationship in Ethiopia. Our seventh year purchasing from the Sheriff brothers! A single farm, full natural coffee from the Agaro microregion in Jimma. White peach, marshmallow, honeysuckle, bubblegum. Limu Buna 54 and 74165, both native heirloom varieties. Country: Ethiopia Region: Jimma Town: Near Agaro Farm: Kossa Geshe Altitude: 1950 m. Farmers: Abdulwahid and Anwar Sheriff, two brothers Processing method: Full natural, with raised bed and tarp drying, with selective sorting Variety: Limu Buna 54 and 74165, both native varieties Tasting notes: White peach, marshmallow, honeysuckle, bubblegum
Guatemala Quisache
Fresh crop! An insanely sweet, easy-drinking medium roast from one of our favorite partners, Los Volcanes in Guatemala. A fully washed, community coffee from 46 producers in the Chimaltnenango region, spanning decades of cooperation. Apple blossom, tootsie roll, candied citrus, candy corn. Bourbon, Catuai, and Sarchimor varieties. Country: Guatemala Department: Chimaltenango Village: Quisache Farmers: 46 producers, including 6 estates and 40 smallholder farms Wet mill: La Esperanza Altitude: 1533 meters Varieties: Bourbon, Catuai, and Sarchimor Processing method: Fully washed with patio drying Tasting notes: Apple blossom, tootsie roll, candied citrus, candy corn
Guatemala Todos Santos
After a one year hiatus, Todos Santos returns to the lineup! An insanely sweet, easy-drinking medium roast from one of our favorite partners, Los Volcanes in Guatemala. A fully washed coffee from the 55 producer ASODIETT cooperative in the Huehuetenango region. Caramel, tootsie roll, honeysuckle, spiced cider. Primarily Bourbon and Caturra, with other varieties. Tasting notes: Caramel, tootsie roll, honeysuckle, spiced cider Country: Guatemala Region: Huehuetenango Town: Todos Santos Farmers: 55 members of ASODIETT Altitude: 1400 - 1800 m. Variety: Multiple; primarily Bourbon and Caturra Processing method: Fully washed on farm Dry mill: Nueva Esperanza
Honduras el Jutal (Organic)
A great organic coffee from a farmer well-deserving of praise. Easy to drink, complex, and sweet. A honey-processed, single farm coffee grown near the town of Belén Gualcho in Ocotepeque, Honduras. Fig, butterscotch, honeysuckle, molasses. 100% Ihcafe 90 cultivar. Country: Honduras Region: Ocotepeque Town: Belén Gualcho Farm: El Jutal Farmer: Salvator Santos Martinez Altitude: 1600 meters Varieties: Ihcafe 90 Processing method: Honey process Tasting notes: Fig, butterscotch, honeysuckle, molasses
Kenya Gathaithi
Our first year purchasing from the Gathaithi Farmer's Cooperative Society, and what a coffee it is! A fully washed, cooperative coffee from the Gathaithi Cooperative located north of Nyrobi in Nyeri County. Black tea, apricot, plum skin, albariño wine. 90% SL28, with trace amounts of SL34, Ruiru 11 and Batian. Tasting notes: Black tea, apricot, plum skin, albariño wine Country: Kenya Region: Tetu, in Nyeri county Town: 100 miles north of Nairobi Farmers: 1542 members of the Gathaithi Farmer’s Cooperative Altitude: 1650 m. Varieties: 90% SL28, with trace SL34, Batian, and Ruiru 11 Processing method: Fully washed, with overnight fermentation and 7-15 days of raised bed drying
Kenya Gicherori
Our second offering from Kenya this year, also from a new cooperative. Similar flavor profile to last year’s Giakanja offering. A fully washed, single washing station, cooperative coffee from lesser known Embu County, just south of Mt. Kenya. Candied lime, vanilla cake, starfruit, milk chocolate. SL28 and SL34 cultivars. Tasting notes: Candied lime, vanilla cake, starfruit, milk chocolate Country: Kenya Region: Embu County Town: Gicherori Washing station: Gicherori Farmers: 1200 members of the Kibugu cooperative living near the Gicherori mill Altitude: 1650 m. Cultivars: SL28 and SL34 Processing method: Fully washed, with overnight fermentation and 7-15 days of raised bed drying
Method Blend Espresso
Our signature espresso blend. Typically 3 bean, seasonal, and versatile. Always delicious. This espresso blend contains: Ethiopia Kossa Geshe: A full natural, single farm coffee from the Agaro microregion in Limu. Heirloom varieties. Colombia Julian Palomino: A fully washed, single farm coffee from Buena Vista, Totoro, Cauca. 100% Castillo variety. Ethiopia Kuri Mountain: A fully washed coffee from 109 farmers of the Said Loya village, near Gera, Jimma, Ethiopia. Heirloom varieties. Tasting notes: White peach, black grape, cane sugar, silky
Mexico Cabonoch MWP (FTO)
The definition of an easy to drink decaf, perfect for that second (or third!) cup. A Fair Trade, organic, fully washed cooperative coffee from the northern Chiapas region of Mexico. Apple cider, graham spice, honey, caramel. Typica, Bourbon, Caturra, Mondo Novo, Catimor, and Sarchimor varieties and cultivars. Country: Mexico Region: Northern Chiapas Farmers: Member farmers of Cafeticultores de los Bosques del Norte de Chiapas (Cabonoch) Altitude: 1000 – 2100 m. Variety: Typica, Bourbon, Caturra, Mondo Novo, Catimor, and Sarchimor Processing method: Fully washed on farm Decaffeination method: Mountain Water Process Tasting Notes: Honeycrisp, caramel, toffee, balanced
Mexico San Mateo Yoloxochitlan
It’s incredibly exciting to see more and more high quality washed coffees coming out of Mexico, after dealing with so much coffee leaf rust for so many years! A fully washed, community coffee from the town of San Mateo Yoloxochitlán, in the Cañada region of Oaxaca. Raisin, fig, wine tannins, dark chocolate. Typica, Bourbon, and Catuai varieties. Tasting notes: Raisin, fig, wine tannins, dark chocolate Country: Mexico Region: Oaxaca Town: San Mateo Yoloxochitlán, in the north of La Cañada Farmers: Individual households working cooperatively with Terra Coffeas Mexico Altitude: 1400-1650 m. Varieties: Typica, Bourbon, and Catuai Processing method: Fully washed on farm, with 12-24 hour delayed pulping, 24-36 hours of wet fermentation, and 18 days of drying on patio or rooftop
Nicaragua un Regalo de Dios
Our fourth purchase from Mr. Moncada, and our third from Un Regalo de Dios! Excited to have this coffee back on the offering list. A full natural, single farm coffee from the Nueva Segovia region in the northwest of Nicaragua. Red grape, blueberry, vanilla, gardenia. 100% small bean Pacamara variety. Country: Nicaragua Region: Nueva Segovia Town: Quisuli, Mozonte Farm: Un Regalo de Dios Farmer: Luis Alberto Balladarez Moncada Altitude: 1350-1700 m. Variety: Small bean Pacamara Processing method: Full natural, with 25-30 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Red grape, blueberry, vanilla, gardenia
Peru la Huaca
A spectacularly complex dark roast offering, offering a little fruit, floral, spice, and tons of sweetness. A 25 producer, fully washed coffee from near the Huabal community in Cajamarca. Raisin, honey, dark chocolate, baking spice. Bourbon, Caturra, Typica, and Catimor varieties. Tasting notes: Raisin, honey, dark chocolate, baking spice Country: Peru Region: Cajamarca District: Huabal Farmers: 25 smallholder farmers, each with 2-3 hectares of land Altitude: 1500-2000 meters Varieties: Bourbon, Caturra, Typica, and Catimor Processing method: Fully washed and processed on farm, with 10-15 days of raised bed drying under shade
Rwanda Nova Bukure
Our second year purchasing from Nova Coffee, just a wonderful coffee from a woman with a wonderful story. A full natural, single washing station coffee from near Bukure in Gicumbi, Northern Province of Rwanda. Strawberry, vanilla, honeysuckle, angel food cake. 100% Bourbon variety. Country: Rwanda Region: Gicumbi, Northern Province Village: Bukure Washing station: Nova Coffee Farmers: 80 total producers; a combination of members of the Dukorere Kawa women’s cooperative and independent farmers Altitude: 1800 - 2200 meters Variety: Bourbon Processing method: Full natural, with 18 days of raised bed drying Tasting notes: Strawberry, vanilla, honeysuckle, angel food cake
Sumatra Solok Radjo
It isn't always easy to find fully washed coffees from Sumatra, but we had an opportunity to purchase one this year! A fully washed, cooperative coffee from the Jambi province of Kerinci. Cola, aloe, cucumber, green grape. Sigararutang, LiniS795, and Andungsari varieties. Country: Indonesia Region: Jambi, Kerinci, Sumatra Cooperative: Solok Radjo Farmers: Approximately 500 members, with farms averaging 1-2 hectares in size Altitude: 1500-1800 m. Varieties/Cultivars: Sigararutang, LiniS795, and Andungsari Processing method: Fully washed, with raised bed drying under parabolic tents Tasting notes: Cola, aloe, cucumber, green grape
Technique Blend Espresso
Our seasonal decaf espresso blend. Typically a two or three bean blend. Sweet and delicious. Tasting notes: Graham spice, caramel, honeycrisp, creamy This decaf espresso blend contains: Colombia La Serrania: A fully washed, 50 farmer lot from the Huila region of Colombia. Colombia, Caturra, and Castillo varieties. Sugar cane process decaf. Mexico Cabonoch: A fully washed, Fair Trade coffee from the Chiapas region. Multiple varieties. Mountain Water Process decaf.
Tea Pouches (3oz Pouch)
Cosmopolitan Black Tea Pouch
Petali Teas is handcrafted- no machines are used to produce the tea blends- The style is artisan, using full leaves, fruits, nuts, barks, roots, flower petals, yerba mate, rooibos and a myriad of tea shapes, sizes and varieties. Their flavorings and essences are the best quality available so each cup is a delicious experience. Founder Joy Wujek is a long-time friend and partner of One Line Coffee and has been on a lifelong journey learning about plants and tea customs. She loves hiking through forest, fields, deserts and learning about biomes and symbiotic relationships in nature. This black tea is an English Breakfast style brew. It is delicious by itself or with a touch of milk or cream. Ingredients: Black Tea. This is a loose leaf tea that needs to be brewed in a tea ball, infuser or single-use fold-over tea bag. Tasting Notes: hazelnut | intense | apricot | brown sugar
Cranberry Fruit Tea Pouch
Petali Teas is handcrafted- no machines are used to produce the tea blends- The style is artisan, using full leaves, fruits, nuts, barks, roots, flower petals, yerba mate, rooibos and a myriad of tea shapes, sizes and varieties. Their flavorings and essences are the best quality available. Founder Joy Wujek is a long-time friend and partner of One Line Coffee and has been on a lifelong journey learning about plants and tea customs. She loves hiking through forest, fields, deserts and learning about biomes and symbiotic relationships in nature. A delightful treat for drinking both iced and hot, this fruity infusion consumed at any point in the day with no cares but the delicious comfort of berries and other fruit. Ingredients: cranberries, apples, oranges, rose hips, hibiscus, essence. This is a loose leaf tea blend. You will need a steeper, tea ball or fold-over tea bag to prepare this tea. Tasting Notes: tart | fruity | candy-like | citrus
Earl Grey Supreme Tea Pouch
Petali Teas is handcrafted- no machines are used to produce the tea blends- The style is artisan, using full leaves, fruits, nuts, barks, roots, flower petals, yerba mate, rooibos and a myriad of tea shapes, sizes and varieties. Their flavorings and essences are the best quality available so each cup is a delicious experience. Founder Joy Wujek is a long-time friend and partner of One Line Coffee and has been on a lifelong journey learning about plants and tea customs. She loves hiking through forest, fields, deserts and learning about biomes and symbiotic relationships in nature. Earl Grey Supreme is a black tea blended with gorgeous French botanicals and natural Italian bergamot flavoring. Ingredients include black tea, lavender, malva flower, roses, cornflowers and natural bergamot flavoring. This is a loose leaf tea that needs to be brewed in a tea ball, infuser or fold over teabag. Tasting Notes: Pear, lavender, balanced, classic
Green Passion Tea Pouch
Petali Teas is handcrafted- no machines are used to produce the tea blends- The style is artisan, using full leaves, fruits, nuts, barks, roots, flower petals, yerba mate, rooibos and a myriad of tea shapes, sizes and varieties. Their flavorings and essences are the best quality available so each cup is a delicious experience. Founder Joy Wujek is a long-time friend and partner of One Line Coffee and has been on a lifelong journey learning about plants and tea customs. She loves hiking through forest, fields, deserts and learning about biomes and symbiotic relationships in nature. Tropical fruits with green tea. Calendula and green tea are enhanced with lovely tropical flavors in this tea blend. Contains caffeine. Ingredients: Green Tea, calendula, mango, papaya and flavoring. This is a loose leaf tea blend. You will need a steeper, tea ball or fold-over tea bag to prepare this tea. Tasting Notes: tropical | mango | sweet | grassy
Morrocan Mint Tea Pouch
Petali Teas is handcrafted- no machines are used to produce the tea blends- The style is artisan, using full leaves, fruits, nuts, barks, roots, flower petals, yerba mate, rooibos and a myriad of tea shapes, sizes and varieties. Their flavorings and essences are the best quality available so each cup is a delicious experience. Founder Joy Wujek is a long-time friend and partner of One Line Coffee and has been on a lifelong journey learning about plants and tea customs. She loves hiking through forest, fields, deserts and learning about biomes and symbiotic relationships in nature. This refreshing tea pairs green tea and spearmint and makes a wonderful summer iced tea. This is a loose leaf tea that needs to be brewed in a tea ball, infuser or single-use fold-over tea bag. Tasting Notes: spearmint | fresh | clean | hay
Traditional Chai Tea Pouch
Petali Teas is handcrafted- no machines are used to produce the tea blends- The style is artisan, using full leaves, fruits, nuts, barks, roots, flower petals, yerba mate, rooibos and a myriad of tea shapes, sizes and varieties. Their flavorings and essences are the best quality available so each cup is a delicious experience. Founder Joy Wujek is a long-time friend and partner of One Line Coffee and has been on a lifelong journey learning about plants and tea customs. She loves hiking through forest, fields, deserts and learning about biomes and symbiotic relationships in nature. The classic chai, made with red rooibos and all of the traditional chai type spices for a warm and comforting chai drink. This is a loose leaf tea that needs to be brewed in a tea ball, infuser or single-use fold-over tea bag. Tasting Notes: spiced | herbal | warming | sweet
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
On The Square is the third River Road Coffeehouse to open in Licking County... and was the culmination of a commitment to join the community effort in "re-newing" downtown Newark. Continuing the Forman Family's commitment to roast and brew specialty coffee and espresso from small farms and cooperatives...the staff also prepares and serve pastry, bakery and cafe food items prepared in our own kitchens. The interior space is indeed a mix of old and new. The original hardwood floors were refinished and their markings share stories of countless customers who have purchased an impressive array of products offered through decades in this very space. The stainless steel counters and panoramic pictures of the farmers and coffees grown in distant countries add an element of the new global community in which we live. Indeed…our neighbors are across the street…but also across the ocean!
26 North Park Place, Newark, OH 43055