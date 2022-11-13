River Road Coffeehouse-On The Square

Restaurant info

On The Square is the third River Road Coffeehouse to open in Licking County... and was the culmination of a commitment to join the community effort in "re-newing" downtown Newark. Continuing the Forman Family's commitment to roast and brew specialty coffee and espresso from small farms and cooperatives...the staff also prepares and serve pastry, bakery and cafe food items prepared in our own kitchens. The interior space is indeed a mix of old and new. The original hardwood floors were refinished and their markings share stories of countless customers who have purchased an impressive array of products offered through decades in this very space. The stainless steel counters and panoramic pictures of the farmers and coffees grown in distant countries add an element of the new global community in which we live. Indeed…our neighbors are across the street…but also across the ocean!

