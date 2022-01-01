Go
Toast

Gianna Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!!

700 Magazine Street. • $$

Avg 4.5 (4437 reviews)

Popular Items

Veal Saltimbocca$32.00
Thinly pounded veal wrapped in prosciutto then pan seared in brown butter with capers. Served with a side of pasta bordelaise.
Ravioli$18.00
Ricotta Ravioli with mushroom broth, pioppino mushrooms, hazelnuts & parsley
Meatballs$12.00
Pork and beef meatballs with parmesan, bread crumbs & tomato sauce.
Italian Chopped Salad$10.00
Romaine and iceburg lettuce tossed with salami, artichoke hearts, pickled banana peppers, olives, red onion and red wine-anchovy vinaigrette.
Farm Greens Salad$9.00
Farm greens with pistachios, pecorino toscano & lemon vinaigrette
Baked Lasagnetta$15.00
Free form lasagna with layers of spinach pasta, fontina bechamel, grana padano and beef ragu.
Capellini Asciutta$14.00
capellini with tomato, olive oil, basil & parmesan
SUNDAY SUPPER$40.00
THREE COURSES:
FIRST COURSE:
Campanelle with grilled kale pesto, pistachio & pecorino
SECOND COURSE:
Roasted Gulf Sheepshead with cannellini beans & marinated celery hearts
DESSERT:
Zeppole with orange glaze & hazelnut crunch
*serves 1*
Ciabatta Garlic Bread$8.00
Ciabatta bread with garlic butter, grana padano and provolone.
Lemon Mousse$10.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Romantic
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Pet Friendly
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

700 Magazine Street.

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnny Sanchez Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Barcadia New Orleans

No reviews yet

Our waitstaff is as friendly as pecan-pie, and check out our face-melting, award-winning gourmet burgers, along with tasty apps, salad, and sandwiches. The only thing missing is a nap-time towel … because you may not want to leave this place.

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

No reviews yet

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant aims to provide a laid-back, beach vibe complete with the coldest drinks and hottest menu around since 1985!

Cleo's Mediterranean Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston