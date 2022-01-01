Warehouse District bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Warehouse District
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
|The Juicy Lucy
|$13.95
Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles!. Served with a side of fries.
|Surfin' Shrimp Salad
|$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
More about Barcadia New Orleans
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Barcadia New Orleans
601 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Bone-in Wings
|$16.95
Our wings come fried as a 10-count bone-in or a half pound of boneless chicken tossed in our house made sauces with choice of ranch or blue cheese
|Western Burger
|$16.95
House burger dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese topped with Wisconsin cheese curds and our signature chipotle BBQ sauce
|Ceasar Salad
|$7.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
More about Gianna Restaurant
Gianna Restaurant
700 Magazine Street., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Ravioli
|$18.00
Ricotta Ravioli with mushroom broth, pioppino mushrooms, hazelnuts & parsley
|Italian Chopped Salad
|$10.00
Romaine and iceburg lettuce tossed with salami, artichoke hearts, pickled banana peppers, olives, red onion and red wine-anchovy vinaigrette.
|Capellini Asciutta
|$14.00
capellini with tomato, olive oil, basil & parmesan