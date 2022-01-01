Warehouse District bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Warehouse District

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 3.7 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
The Juicy Lucy$13.95
Our famous 8 oz. burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles!. Served with a side of fries.
Surfin' Shrimp Salad$16.95
Grilled gulf shrimp served over mixed greens with black bean salsa, hearts of palm, cherry tomatoes, red onion and avocado, served with a roasted garlic vinaigrette!
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
Barcadia New Orleans image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Barcadia New Orleans

601 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 3.3 (586 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bone-in Wings$16.95
Our wings come fried as a 10-count bone-in or a half pound of boneless chicken tossed in our house made sauces with choice of ranch or blue cheese
Western Burger$16.95
House burger dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickles, applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese topped with Wisconsin cheese curds and our signature chipotle BBQ sauce
Ceasar Salad$7.95
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
More about Barcadia New Orleans
Gianna Restaurant image

 

Gianna Restaurant

700 Magazine Street., New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (4437 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ravioli$18.00
Ricotta Ravioli with mushroom broth, pioppino mushrooms, hazelnuts & parsley
Italian Chopped Salad$10.00
Romaine and iceburg lettuce tossed with salami, artichoke hearts, pickled banana peppers, olives, red onion and red wine-anchovy vinaigrette.
Capellini Asciutta$14.00
capellini with tomato, olive oil, basil & parmesan
More about Gianna Restaurant

