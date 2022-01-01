Go
Red Eye Bar image
Bars & Lounges
American

Red Eye Bar

Open today 10:30 AM - 3:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

852 S. Peters St.

New Orleans, LA 70130

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am

Location

852 S. Peters St., New Orleans LA 70130

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

French Truck Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lengua Madre

No reviews yet

Modern Mexican cuisine.

Twisted Waffles-New Orleans

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sidecar Patio Oyster & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Red Eye Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston