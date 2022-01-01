- Home
Ginger's Garden Cafe
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
188 South Main Street
Springville, UT 84663
Menu
Popular Items
Appetizers
Blue corn tortilla chips drizzled in house made vegan nacho cheese, black beans, vegan sunflower seed taco mix, corn salsa, bell peppers, tomatoes, red onions, and avocados topped with vegan ranch, fresh cilantro & paprika
Toasted while wheat pita bread, carrot sticks, bell pepper slices, cucumbers and green pitted olives served with fresh house made garlic/basil hummus
Salad
House made falafel balls, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, flax seed cracker crumbles, and house sprouts on a bed of organic greens, served with a side of cilantro curry dressing
House sprouts, carrots, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers, pea sprouts, and avocado on a bed of organic greens served with a side of your choice of dressing
Organic Grilled chicken, red cabbage, mandarin oranges, black sesame seeds, cucumbers, carrot shreds, and toasted almonds on a bed of organic greens, served with a side of sesame seed dressing
Black beans, vegan sunflower seed taco mix, tortilla chip crumbles, fresh corn salsa, bell peppers, red onions, avocado, and paprika on a bed of organic greens, served with a side of ranch dressing
Organic grilled chicken, tamari lime cashews, mangos, red onion, bell peppers, cucumber, and shredded coconut on a bed of organic greens, served with a side of cilantro curry dressing
Roasted beets, crisp apples, red onions, cucumbers, and toasted almonds on a bed of organic greens, served with a side of sweet poppy seed dressing
A bed of greens topped with black beans, roasted beets, carrot shreds, quinoa, toasted sunflower seeds, avocado, pea sprouts, hemp seeds, and black sesame seeds served with creamy citrus dressing
Sandwich
Free-range turkey, avocado, house sprouts, tomatoes, carrot shreds, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, carrots, and pea sprouts dressed with vegenaise, dijon mustard, and spike seasoning on your choice of bread
Free-range turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and our house made sundried tomato facon, dressed with vegenaise and ranch, served on toasted ciabatta bread
Avocado, house sprouts, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, carrots, and pea sprouts dressed with vegenaise, dijon mustard, and spike seasoning on your choice of bread
Fresh tomatoes, crisp lettuce, avocado, and our house made sun-dried tomato facon, dressed with vegenaise and ranch, served on your choice of bread
Grilled portabello mushroom & zucchini slices, sauteed onions & peppers, lettuce, tomato, avocado, dressed with vegenaise, dijon mustard, and balsalmic reduction served on toasted ciabatta bread.
Wraps
Avocado, house sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and lettuce dressed with vegenaise and rach, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla
Romaine lettuce wraps filled with Tamari Lime cashew & date mix, mangos, bell peppers, avocado, and fresh cilantro dressed with peanut sauce and red pepper flakes. Served with your choice of carrots and ranch, a side salad, or crackers on the side.
Free-range turkey, avocado, house sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and lettuce dressed with vegenaise and rach, wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla
House made falafel balls, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onion dressed with garlic/basil hummus and ranch, wrapped in a whole wheat pita
Romaine lettuce wraps filled with sunflower seed taco mix, corn salsa, avocado, bell peppers, tomatoes, and red onions, dressed with vegan nacho cheese, ranch, and paprika. Served with your choice of carrots and ranch, a side salad, or crackers on the side.
Burgers
Grilled portobello mushroom cap topped with sauteed onions and peepers, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado, dressed with dijon mustard and vegenaise, served on a whole wheat bun
Organic free-range chicken breast grilled and rubbed with your choice of lemon pepper or cajun chicken seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, red onions and bell pepperes, dressed with vegenaise, dijion mustard and ranch, served on a toasted whole wheat bun
Vegan chick'n patty, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, red onions, and bell peppers, dressed with vegenaise and ranch, served on a toasted whole wheat bun.
Kids Menu
3 corn tortillas stuffed with vegan chick'n mix
6 veggie nuggets served with ketchup
5 mini vegan corn dogs served with ketchup
Specials
Choose two halves of menu items between soup & sandwiches, sandwiches & salads, or soup & salad.
Smoothies Fresh Juices
Peaches, cashews, ginger juice, almond milk, agave, and orange juice
Bananas, avocado, raw cacao powder, and dates blended with oat milk
Pineapple, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, blended with peach nectar
Spinach, kale, pineapple, jurassic green powder, and freshly squeezed orange juice
Rasberries, pineapple, and maca powder blended with pineapple and coconut juice
Dessert
Raw Melissa Pie with cocao powder, agave, maple syrup, almonds, and coconut oil
Vegan mint ice cream
Raw Melissa Pie with cocao powder, agave, maple syrup, almonds, coconut oil, and raspberries
Raw Melissa Pie with carrot juice, coconut oil, cashews, agave, honey, maple syrup,cocao powder, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt
Dressing Bottle
16 oz dressing of your choice
Soup
All of our soups are organic, vegan, and made from scratch. Served with a side of toast with garlic oil or gluten free raw crackers.They come in cup, bowl, or quart sizes. Soup changes daily. Give us a call to see what we have today. 801-489-1863
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
188 South Main Street, Springville UT 84663
Gallery
