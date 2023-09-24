Popular Items

Drinks

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

House blend of locally roasted beans that contains a fruity undertone.

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

12 oz single shot 16 oz double shot 20 oz triple shot Our lattes are a majority milk based beverage with your desired amount of expresso with many flavors to add in

Mocha

Mocha

$4.00+

12 oz single shot 16 oz double shot 20 oz triple shot A latte style beverage with chocolate to make your day more sweet.

Americano

Americano

$3.00+

12 oz single shot 16 oz double shot 20 oz triple shot An espresso forward beverage with our locally roasted beans

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00+

12 oz single shot 16 oz double shot 20 oz triple shot Mainly milk with added flavors and espresso poured on top

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

12 oz single shot 16 oz double shot 20 oz triple shot A light frothy sweet drink with our locally roasted beans.

*Mexican Mocha

*Mexican Mocha

$4.25+

12 oz single shot 16 oz double shot 20 oz triple shot *Specialty Item* Mexican chocolate with espresso and milk

Cortadito

Cortadito

$4.25

8 oz double shot with steamed milk and brown sugar

Frappe

Frappe

$4.50+

a caffeinated blended iced beverage with your choice of flavors.

Matcha

Matcha

$4.00+

An earthly sweet drink with ground green tea leaves.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

our cold brew concentrate with your choice of milk, and any other flavors that we offer.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.50+
Horchata Cold Brew

Horchata Cold Brew

$4.25+

Our house made horchata with hints of cinnamon mixed with our cold brew concentrate.

Horchata Latte

Horchata Latte

$4.25+

A sweet cinnamon beverage made with our house brewed horchata

Horchata Mocha

Horchata Mocha

$4.25+

A sweet cinnamon chocolate latte for those who love a little bit of everything.

Chai

Chai

$3.50+

Our Chai concentrate with your choice of milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Our Mexican hot chocolate with your choice of steamed milk.

Tea

Tea

$2.50+

Numi Brand flavors of tea

Soft Drinks

Soda

$2.00

12 oz

Water

$1.50

12 oz

Local Soda Taproot

Local Soda Taproot

$2.75

12 oz

Juice Box

$1.50

12 oz

Orange Juice

$4.00

12 oz

Water Cup

Savory

Savory Kolaches

Sausage Egg & Cheese Jalapeño

Sausage Egg & Cheese Jalapeño

$4.89

Our traditional mix of ground sausage, cooked eggs, mild cheddar cheese, but comes with roasted jalapeños. 🔥

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$4.89

Fresh, crisp bacon tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. What's not to like?

Bacon Egg & Cheese Jalapeño

Bacon Egg & Cheese Jalapeño

$4.89

Our traditional bacon, egg, and cheese mix but with roasted jalapeños to give an extra kick.

Mountain Man

Mountain Man

$5.09

Ground sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a man's heart <3

Mountain Man Jalapeño

Mountain Man Jalapeño

$5.09

Ground sausage, pepper bacon, ham, and hash browns tossed in with our perfectly cooked eggs, spiced with roasted diced jalapenos, and topped with mild cheddar cheese. A way to a spicy man's heart <3

Steak Egg & Cheese

Steak Egg & Cheese

$5.09Out of stock

Marinated beef blended with roasted peppers/onions mixed in, cheese, a dash of seasonings, eggs, and hashbrowns. Literally get your proteins for the day in the palm of your hand.

Southwest Veggie Omelette

Southwest Veggie Omelette

$4.89Out of stock

This is our kolache with the most variety we have made so far. Packed with roasted corn, black beans, peppers, onions, cooked egg, chipotle salsa, and melted pepper jack cheese.

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$4.89Out of stock

This classic Denver Omelette brings it all together with smoked bell peppers and onions, diced ham, our seasoned eggs and cheddar cheese.

Sausage & Gravy

Sausage & Gravy

$5.09Out of stock

Seasoned ground sausage, creamy white gravy, stuffed in our sweet dough. Your Grandma's biscuits and gravy may have finally found its match.

Cajun Sausage

Cajun Sausage

$4.89Out of stock

This one's a real southern treat. Comes with a cajun sausage link wrapped in our traditional dough, seasoned with paprika on top. Be ready for lots of flavor when you take a bite!

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$5.09Out of stock

For the pizza lovers. This one will not disappoint. Mozzarella cheese melted into loads of sausage and pepperoni and bacon bits, mixed in with marinara sauce.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$5.89Out of stock

Marinated beef blended with roasted peppers mixed in, cheese, a dash of seasonings, and cream cheese to hold it all together. We don't hold back when it comes to kolaches.

Breakfast

Breakfast Menu - Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Two slices. Avocado, tomato slices, and everything bagel seasoning

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Chorizo, sausage, ham, and bacon

Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

14" tortilla, egg, homestyle potatoes, cheese, chorizo, sausage, ham, bacon, and salsa

French Toast Combo

$11.50

Three slices of French toast, two eggs, bacon or sausage, syrup, and powdered sugar

Chilaquiles

$12.50

2 eggs, side of beans, chilaquiles, queso fresco, and crema Mexicana

Meat Lovers Omelette

$12.50

Egg, cheese, bacon, sausage, ham, chorizo, and a side of toast

Pueblo Omelette

$11.50

Egg, cheese, mushrooms, chorizo, and a side of toast

Veggie Omelette

$10.00

Egg, cheese, mushrooms, tomato, onion, spinach, bell peppers, and a side of toast

Plain Omelette

$10.00

Egg, cheese, and a side of toast

Custom Omelette

$12.50

Egg, cheese, choice of meat, choice of veggies, and a side of toast

Pancake Combo

$11.50

Two pancakes, two eggs, bacon, or sausage, syrup, and powdered sugar

Breakfast 2 Tacos (Gluten Free)

$8.50

Mini burrito

$4.50

Breakfast muffin

$4.50

Breakfast Menu - Pastries

Muffin Tops

$3.00

Pan dulce

$2.50

Breakfast Menu - Kids Menu

PB&J

$2.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Mini Pancakes

$3.00

Bulk Cold Brew

Cold Brew

Quart Cold Brew

$15.99

Gallon Cold Brew

$65.00

Bulk Coffee

1 Pound Coffee

$17.99