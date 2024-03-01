A Slice of NY Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic NY style pizza served in a fun environment. We use only the best ingredients and stone floor pizza oven...Fuhgeddaboutit!
Location
210 North Main Street, Springville, UT 84663
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Springville