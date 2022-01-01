Go
Ginkgo Tree Cafe

We are family restaurant dedicated to serving the community fresh food in a serene environment. We serve breakfast all day! Come visit our cafe today and enjoy an excellent array of teas and espresso drinks. We would love to serve you and your family.

216 W 1st Street

Location

Dixon IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Curate Kitchen

Curate Kitchen is a dual- concept establishment. We are both a coffee café and full service breakfast & lunch restaurant.
At Curate Kitchen our goal is to create unique and tasty meals focusing on “Mindful Eating". Our dishes are prepared with as many fresh, unprocessed ingredients as possible and designed to have you leave feeling full and energized to take on your day.
Beverages and quick-service items are available all day and can be enjoyed on the go in our drive thru. If you have the time, take a seat on the couch or pull up a bean bag chair, open up your laptop and join us in our lounge overlooking the beautiful Rock River.

Meusel Dairy Delite

Seasonal walk up and drive thru ice cream store

Somkit (Touch of Thai)

Come in and enjoy!

The Crystal Cork Wine Shoppe

Come in and enjoy great drinks in a wonderful atmosphere!

