Ginkgo Tree Cafe

Curate Kitchen

Curate Kitchen is a dual- concept establishment. We are both a coffee café and full service breakfast & lunch restaurant.

At Curate Kitchen our goal is to create unique and tasty meals focusing on “Mindful Eating". Our dishes are prepared with as many fresh, unprocessed ingredients as possible and designed to have you leave feeling full and energized to take on your day.

Beverages and quick-service items are available all day and can be enjoyed on the go in our drive thru. If you have the time, take a seat on the couch or pull up a bean bag chair, open up your laptop and join us in our lounge overlooking the beautiful Rock River.

