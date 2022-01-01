Go
Toast

Giovanni's Pizza- 18 West

Come in and enjoy!!

18 west Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

14" Cheese$13.99
2L Dr Pepper$3.50
Mozz Sticks$7.99
Large Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich$10.75
16" Cheese$15.25
Large Antipasto Italiano$12.00
Onion Rings$5.75
French Fries$4.25
Cheese Fries$5.75
Kid's Spaghetti With Meatballs$8.45
See full menu

Location

18 west Main Street

Elverson PA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Morgantown Coffee House

No reviews yet

Morgantown Coffee House features a rotating coffee list and a delicious, seasonal menu.

The Heritage Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Inn at St Peter's Village

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Suburban Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston