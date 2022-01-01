Go
Gladstone Street Pizza

Family owned & operated neighborhood pizzeria. Currently open for take-out.

PIZZA

3813 SE Gladstone St • $$

Avg 4.2 (273 reviews)

Popular Items

LRG. FOR THE HOUSE$30.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, SWEET ONION, FRESH ARUGULA.
FOCACCIA BREAD$5.00
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF DIPPING SAUCE.
BUTTERMILK RANCH DRESSING$2.00
CAESAR SALAD$10.00
ROMAINE LETTUCE, PECORINO CHEESE, CAESAR DRESSING.
MED. BYO MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE$14.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE PIZZA. ADD YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS
MED. PIZZA WEEK SPECIAL$20.00
TOMATO BASE WITH RICOTTA DOLLOPS & MAMA LIL'S SPICY KALE- NO SUBSTITUTIONS
LRG. TRI-COLOUR$30.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, MAMA LIL'S, FRESH BASIL
GREEN SALAD$10.00
ROMAINE LETTUCE, ARUGULA, PECORINO CHEESE, BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE DRESSING. CAN BE MADE VEGAN ON REQUEST.
MED. TRI-COLOUR$21.00
TOMATO SAUCE BASE, CHEVRE, MAMA LIL'S RED PEPPERS, FRESH BASIL
LRG. BYO CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE$20.00
MOZZARELLA CHEESE & TOMATO SAUCE BASE. ADD THE TOPPINGS OF YOUR CHOICE.
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3813 SE Gladstone St

Portland OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
