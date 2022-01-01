Go
Goatocado Kitchen

1823 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (423 reviews)

Popular Items

Mint Lime Tea$3.25
20 oz. Organic Black Rishi Tea brewed with fresh mint and lime juice, lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar
Californian Quinoa Bowl$10.50
Adobo-style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda cheese, and fresh avocado, served over a blend of seasonal mixed greens from our farm and organic quinoa. (gf) (v w/o gouda cheese)
Pomegranate Gingerade$3.25
20 oz. Fresh juiced ginger, Pomegranate and lemon juice, lightly sweetened with organic cane sugar
Mediterranean Quinoa Bowl$10.50
Chickpeas and diced red cabbage in an herbed lemon-coriander dressing and cucumber-tomato salad. Topped with our dill-tahini dressing, crumbled feta cheese, and fresh avocado, served over seasonal mixed greens from our farm and organic quinoa. (gf) (v w/o cheese)
Mac and Cheese$4.25
Thai Ramen$12.50
An aromatic coconut milk broth simmered with lemongrass, kaffir lime, and Thai chilies. Served with authentic ramen noodles, wok-seared vegetables, bean sprouts, a blend of edamame and diced red bell pepper, roasted sweet corn, crunchy bean sprouts, topped with our miso-ginger sauce, a lime wedge, and green onion. (gf using rice noodles w/o mushrooms, v)
Vietnamese Quinoa Bowl$10.50
Marinated garlic-ginger mushrooms, diced cucumber, fresh herbs, toasted sesame seeds and a blend of quick-pickled carrots, onion, red cabbage, and diakon radish. Topped with our vegan basil aioli, peanut sauce, and fresh avocado, served over a blend of mixed seasonal greens from our farm and organic quinoa. (gf w/o mushrooms and peanut sauce (v)
Mexican Ramen$12.50
Smoky chipotle peppers meet southwestern herbs and spices in a bold flavorful broth. Served with authentic ramen noodles, wok-seared vegetables, bean sprouts, sweet corn, adobo black beans, slow-roasted tomatoes, topped with our chipotle aioli, a lime wedge and chopped cilantro. (gf w/ rice noodles, v)
Californian Wrap$11.75
Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda cheese, and fresh avocado, seasonal mixed greens from our farm, wrapped in a tortilla and grilled to perfection (v w/o gouda cheese)
Californian Mac & Cheese$11.00
Adobo style black beans and apple-corn pico de gallo. Topped with our chipotle aioli, decadent smoked gouda, and fresh avocado, Severed over our creamy mac & cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1823 W Main St

Richmond VA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Heritage

No reviews yet

Family owned & operated award winning restaurant in the fan! Seasonal menu with local produce, craft cocktails & beers, thoughtfully chosen wines. Drop in or make a reservation.
All are welcome!
Drinks . Dining . Hospitality

The Camel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy live music every night and a full restaurant with 28 beers on tap! We are employee owned and operated and Richmond's destination for musicians new and old!

Foo Dog

No reviews yet

Foo Dog brings the Asian Street food experience to RVA. Join us and experiment with new flavors and cuisines. Take your taste buds on a tour and start your Asian street food journey today!

Postbellum

No reviews yet

Postbellum will be taking a winter break from January 4th, 2021 to March 1st, 2021.
Thank you to all of our loyal guests & staff for your support throughout 2020. We very much look forward to seeing & serving you all again this Spring.

