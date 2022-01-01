Indian
Gorkha Palace
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
144 Reviews
$$
23 4TH ST NE
MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55413
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
23 4TH ST NE, MINNEAPOLIS MN 55413
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
STEPCHLD
An off-kilter American restaurant using East African & Asian flavors and spices.
Sidebar at Surdyk's
Welcome to Sidebar!