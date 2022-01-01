Go
Gorkha Palace image
Indian

Gorkha Palace

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

144 Reviews

$$

23 4TH ST NE

MINNEAPOLIS, MN 55413

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

23 4TH ST NE, MINNEAPOLIS MN 55413

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Jetset Underground

No reviews yet

Fun!

STEPCHLD

No reviews yet

An off-kilter American restaurant using East African & Asian flavors and spices.

all saints

No reviews yet

Sidebar at Surdyk's

No reviews yet

Welcome to Sidebar!

Gorkha Palace

orange star4.5 • 144 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston