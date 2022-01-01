Hazel's Northeast
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES
2859 Johnson St. NE • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2859 Johnson St. NE
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Fare Game
We are a Foodtruck on 29th and Johnson until we can transform into a restaurant. Stop by and check us out!
Tattersall Distilling
Tattersall Distilling Company is a destination micro-distillery and cocktail room in Northeast Minneapolis, Minnesota USA. Enjoy Responsibly.
Minnesota Barbecue Company
Minnesota Barbecue Company, a take-out craft barbecue restaurant, is a collaboration between Kale Thome, longtime chef de cuisine at Travail, and Travail Collective co-founders Mike Brown, James Winberg, and Bob Gerken.
Brother Justus Whiskey Company
Come in and enjoy!