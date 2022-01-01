Go
Toast

Hazel's Northeast

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

2859 Johnson St. NE • $$

Avg 4.5 (1041 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2859 Johnson St. NE

Minneapolis MN

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fare Game

No reviews yet

We are a Foodtruck on 29th and Johnson until we can transform into a restaurant. Stop by and check us out!

Tattersall Distilling

No reviews yet

Tattersall Distilling Company is a destination micro-distillery and cocktail room in Northeast Minneapolis, Minnesota USA. Enjoy Responsibly.

Minnesota Barbecue Company

No reviews yet

Minnesota Barbecue Company, a take-out craft barbecue restaurant, is a collaboration between Kale Thome, longtime chef de cuisine at Travail, and Travail Collective co-founders Mike Brown, James Winberg, and Bob Gerken.

Brother Justus Whiskey Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston