Northeast breakfast spots you'll love

Fletcher's Ice Cream image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle$10.00
hazelnut-chocolate spread, fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, topped with granola crunch
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
Drip Coffee$3.00
locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Mary Ellen's Bistro image

 

Mary Ellen's Bistro

300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 5 (29 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Esmond$8.50
eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, house-made spicy sauce, on a croissant bun.
Knoephla Soup$4.00
Creamy chicken broth, knoephla, carrots, onions, celery and potatoes.
Lemon Poppyseed Cake Donut$2.00
Lemon poppyseed glaze on a cake donut.
More about Mary Ellen's Bistro
Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering image

 

Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering

1509 Marshall St NE #100, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Valentine's Day Kit$13.85
Two strawberry cheesecake ice cream hearts sandwiched between fudge brownie cookies dipped in white chocolate. Also served with two chocolate-dipped strawberries.
More about Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering
Hazel's Northeast image

SANDWICHES

Hazel's Northeast

2859 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1041 reviews)
Takeout
More about Hazel's Northeast
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Sheridan Room

337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis

Avg 4.4 (765 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
mac n' cheese$8.00
rotini noodles in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with crushed cornflakes
big ass o.d.b (chimi chimi ya)$16.00
big ass cornflake breaded chicken breast, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onions and jalapeños, greens on an onion bun
vlt$16.00
herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread
More about The Sheridan Room

