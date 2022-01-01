Northeast breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Northeast
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
Popular items
Fruit'ella Crunch Waffle
|$10.00
hazelnut-chocolate spread, fresh strawberries, bananas, blueberries, whipped cream, topped with granola crunch
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Bagel Sandwich
|$8.75
Smokey thick cut bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and cream cheese on an everything bagel, toasted to perfection. Served with a side of fruit.
Drip Coffee
|$3.00
locally roasted, organic, fair-trade, fresh ground coffee.
Mary Ellen's Bistro
300 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
Popular items
Esmond
|$8.50
eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage, house-made spicy sauce, on a croissant bun.
Knoephla Soup
|$4.00
Creamy chicken broth, knoephla, carrots, onions, celery and potatoes.
Lemon Poppyseed Cake Donut
|$2.00
Lemon poppyseed glaze on a cake donut.
Fletchers Ice Cream - Pre-Orders and Catering
1509 Marshall St NE #100, Minneapolis
Popular items
Valentine's Day Kit
|$13.85
Two strawberry cheesecake ice cream hearts sandwiched between fudge brownie cookies dipped in white chocolate. Also served with two chocolate-dipped strawberries.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Sheridan Room
337 13th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis
Popular items
mac n' cheese
|$8.00
rotini noodles in our house made beer cheese sauce topped with crushed cornflakes
big ass o.d.b (chimi chimi ya)
|$16.00
big ass cornflake breaded chicken breast, chimichurri mayo, pickled red onions and jalapeños, greens on an onion bun
vlt
|$16.00
herbivorous butcher hickory smoked bacon, tomato relish, red onion, dressed arugula, house made vegan mayo, on french bread