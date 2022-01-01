Cookies in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve cookies
Kieran's Kitchen Northeast
1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Big Cookie | Ginger Molasses
|$3.25
|Cookie 6 Pack | Chocolate Rye Cookie
|$10.00
|Cookie | Chocolate Chip
|$3.25
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream
1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis
|Homemade Cookie
|$3.50
PIZZA
Young Joni
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Cookie & Bar Plate
|$11.00
church basement bars and chocolate chip cookies
*gluten cannot be removed
Surdyk's Cheese Shop
303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
|Chocolate Pecan Oatmeal Cookie
|$1.75
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
|Monster Cookie
|$1.75
STEAKS
Brasa Rotisserie
600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.25
Gluten Free
FRENCH FRIES
Alma
528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis
|Tahini-Miso Cookie
|$1.50
A crispy, chewy cookie made with sesame and a hint of miso.
|Oatmeal-Toffee Cookie
|$1.50
Made with rolled oats and melty bits of toffee.
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Valrhona milk chocolate, chocolate chips and cocoa nibs.