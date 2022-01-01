Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Northeast

Northeast restaurants
Northeast restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Kieran's Kitchen Northeast

1401 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.8 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Big Cookie | Ginger Molasses$3.25
Cookie 6 Pack | Chocolate Rye Cookie$10.00
Cookie | Chocolate Chip$3.25
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Cookie$3.50
Young Joni image

PIZZA

Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (4934 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie & Bar Plate$11.00
church basement bars and chocolate chip cookies
*gluten cannot be removed
Surdyk's Cheese Shop image

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Pecan Oatmeal Cookie$1.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Monster Cookie$1.75
Arturo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Arturo's Pizza

18 university ave ne, Minneapolis

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie$1.00
Item pic

STEAKS

Brasa Rotisserie

600 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (319 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Gluten Free
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Alma

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (1031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tahini-Miso Cookie$1.50
A crispy, chewy cookie made with sesame and a hint of miso.
Oatmeal-Toffee Cookie$1.50
Made with rolled oats and melty bits of toffee.
Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.50
Valrhona milk chocolate, chocolate chips and cocoa nibs.
