Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Northeast

Go
Northeast restaurants
Toast

Northeast restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream & Cafe

306 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Everything Bagel Hand Pie$5.00
Vikings & Goddesses pie dough bagel treatment. This hand pie is filled with charred onions and savory cream cheese. The top the entire hand pie in our house made everything bagel spice.
Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pie Signature Ice Cream Sandwich$7.00
Grandma's classic oatmeal cookies sandwiching a homemade vanilla cream cheese ice cream. Limited signature offering.
Apple Cinnamon Hand Pie$5.00
Apples freshly delivered from Sweetland Orchard in Webster, MN are lightly cooked in a brown sugar caramel, which are then flavored with vanilla, and all the warm spices associated with the season - cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. The outer crust is garnished with an oatmeal crisp for added texture and nuttiness. It very much is a comfort food, and we are happy to bring it back for the fall season.
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream & Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA

Young Joni

165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.9 (4934 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Pie$22.00
speck, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, brown butter, taleggio, fontina
Perfect Pickle Pie$22.00
fermented pickles, mozzarella, fontina, smoked onion, chili, ranch dressing, potato chips, dill.
Tavern Pie$22.00
house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey
More about Young Joni
Item pic

 

Stanley's Northeast Barroom

2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Wild Rice Pot Pie$16.00
Rosemary chicken, celery, carrots, peas, wild rice, puffed pastry
More about Stanley's Northeast Barroom

Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast

Cheesecake

Hot Chocolate

Chili

Chai Lattes

Chocolate Bars

Mac And Cheese

Cinnamon Rolls

Coleslaw

Map

More near Northeast to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (503 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1359 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston