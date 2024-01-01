Pies in Northeast
Northeast restaurants that serve pies
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream & Cafe
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES
Fletcher's Ice Cream & Cafe
306 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis
|Everything Bagel Hand Pie
|$5.00
Vikings & Goddesses pie dough bagel treatment. This hand pie is filled with charred onions and savory cream cheese. The top the entire hand pie in our house made everything bagel spice.
|Homemade Oatmeal Cream Pie Signature Ice Cream Sandwich
|$7.00
Grandma's classic oatmeal cookies sandwiching a homemade vanilla cream cheese ice cream. Limited signature offering.
|Apple Cinnamon Hand Pie
|$5.00
Apples freshly delivered from Sweetland Orchard in Webster, MN are lightly cooked in a brown sugar caramel, which are then flavored with vanilla, and all the warm spices associated with the season - cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. The outer crust is garnished with an oatmeal crisp for added texture and nuttiness. It very much is a comfort food, and we are happy to bring it back for the fall season.
More about Young Joni
PIZZA
Young Joni
165 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
|Seasonal Pie
|$22.00
speck, butternut squash, brussels sprouts, brown butter, taleggio, fontina
|Perfect Pickle Pie
|$22.00
fermented pickles, mozzarella, fontina, smoked onion, chili, ranch dressing, potato chips, dill.
|Tavern Pie
|$22.00
house red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapeño, honey