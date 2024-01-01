Pies in Northeast

Apples freshly delivered from Sweetland Orchard in Webster, MN are lightly cooked in a brown sugar caramel, which are then flavored with vanilla, and all the warm spices associated with the season - cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and cloves. The outer crust is garnished with an oatmeal crisp for added texture and nuttiness. It very much is a comfort food, and we are happy to bring it back for the fall season.

