Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Northeast

Go
Northeast restaurants
Toast

Northeast restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • WAFFLES

Fletcher's Ice Cream

1509 Marshall St NE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili$6.25
More about Fletcher's Ice Cream
Item pic

 

Surdyk's Cheese Shop

303 East Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Divina Chili Fig Spread$5.99
Just when you thought Divina Fig Spread couldn't get any better...
The perfect amount of heat makes this our current favorite cheese accompaniment. Lovely with Farmstead Manchego and La Quercia Prosciutto Americano. Don't forget a Rose Street Baguette!
More about Surdyk's Cheese Shop
Ramen Kazama Select image

RAMEN

Ramen Kazama Select

1510 Como Ave SE, Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Chili In Fish Sauce$0.50
More about Ramen Kazama Select

Browse other tasty dishes in Northeast

Pancakes

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Hot Chocolate

Pudding

Caesar Salad

Cookies

Pies

Map

More near Northeast to explore

Downtown Minneapolis

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

University

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Whittier

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Longfellow

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Nokomis

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Phillips

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Powderhorn

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Mankato

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston