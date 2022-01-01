Go
Gracie's Luncheonette

Scratch Made American Classics

969 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Toast Sticks$9.00
L.E.O.$9.00
lox, eggs and onion scramble on a sesame bun
Hot Chicken Biscuit$10.00
buttermilk fried chicken breast with honey butter and hot sauce on a toasted buttermilk biscuit
Biscuit & Gravy$7.00
a split buttermilk biscuit topped with our house made sausage gravy
Hand-Cut Fries$7.00
Egg Any Style$2.00
Spicy Chili$9.00
Topped with cheese, onions and sour cream
Full Breakfast$13.00
two eggs any style with a hash brown patty and choice of: bacon, sausage, impossible sausage, ham, or avocado -AND- biscuit, cornbread or toast
Bagel & Lox Sandwich$14.00
our house cured and smoked lox with cream cheese, capers, onion & tomato on a freshly baked bagel
Carrot Cake Cookie$6.00
See full menu

Location

969 Main St

Leeds NY

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
