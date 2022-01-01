Main picView gallery

Hudson Brewing Co.

99 South Third St, Ste 18A

At the Warehouse

Hudson, NY 12534

Cans (4 Pack)

Shady Sadie

$15.00

NEIPA 8.0% Hazy and floral with tangerine and grapefruit notes. Azacca, cascade, and mosaic hops. Named after the legendary female Hudson River Pirate, Sadie the Goat, who would sail the river robbing towns and villages.

Tainted Señorita

$15.00

Stout, 8.0% Our award-winning Mexican coffee stout. Smooth but finishes with a hint of spice.

NY Justus

$15.00

NEIPA, 6.0% Brewed with 100% NY grown and malted barley and wheat, this hazy IPA features mosaic, amarillo, and simcoe hops. Looks for citrus and tropic fruit notes with piney undertones.

Widows Walk

$15.00

IPA, 6.5% Fresh fruit hop aromas, medium body, and a strong lingering bitterness to balance. Named after the many rooftop walks in Hudson where woman would stand to see if their lover would return from sea.

Proprietors' Pale

$15.00Out of stock

Pale Ale, 5.6% Fruity and floral aromas, crisp stone fruit notes, and classic west coast pale hoppiness.

Halve Maen Session Ale

$15.00

Session Ale, 4.7% Made with pilsner, pale, wheat, and Munich malts; flaked oats; and cascade, centennial, chinook, and nugget from local Alta Vista Hop Farm. This ale is light, hazy, and crushable.

State Street Swill (6 pack./12 0z)

$15.00

Pineapple Cider, 5.5% Our own version of a "Tepache" made from real pineapples combined with American Ale yeast and some of our own signature ingredients. Fresh pineapple flavor with the perfect balance of sweet and dry.

Ballenero Lager

$15.00

Wayward Woman Kolsch

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Hudson Brewing Company (HBC) was founded in 2015, the first brewery in our city since prohibition. In the years since it started, HBC has grown consistently, now boasting 13 beers on draft, including our award-winning Tainted Señorita Mexican Coffee Stout, and one-of-a-kind Pineapple Cider. The recently opened Food Truck at Hudson Brewing Co. allows us to extend our creativity from great beer to great food, preparing classics like hamburgers, wings, poutine, and fried bologna in-house using fresh, high-quality ingredients.

99 South Third St, Ste 18A, At the Warehouse, Hudson, NY 12534

