American
Bars & Lounges

Swoon Kitchenbar

739 Reviews

$$$

340 Warren Street

Hudson, NY 12534

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Swoon Cocktails

Health Margarita

Health Margarita

$14.00

Lets Get Healthy! A Swoon Favorite - Tequila, Fresh Ruby Grapefruit Juice, Triple Sec and Lime

Hemingway Daiquiri

$14.00
Dark & Stormy

Dark & Stormy

$14.00

Our Housemade Ginger Beer topped with Cruzan Blackstrap Rum

Whiskey Rebellion

$14.00
Slippery Slope

Slippery Slope

$14.00

A Summer Refresher! Gin, Aperol, Lilet Blanc, Lemon & Club Soda

Boulevardier

$14.00

Hot Toddie

$14.00

Espresso Mart

$14.00

Water/NA

Saratoga Water Flat 12oz Bottle

Saratoga Water Flat 12oz Bottle

$4.00
Saratoga Water Sparkling 12oz Bottle

Saratoga Water Sparkling 12oz Bottle

$4.00
Swoon Ginger Beer 12oz Bottle

Swoon Ginger Beer 12oz Bottle

$6.00

a 12oz Bottle of our Housemade Ginger Beer

Lg Sparkling

$8.00
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

340 Warren Street, Hudson, NY 12534

