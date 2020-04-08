Restaurant header imageView gallery
Stewart House

2 North Water Street

Athens, NY 12015

Fish 'n Chips
Bibimbap
Apple Crisp

Starters

House Marinated Olives

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$14.00

Tartine

$14.00

Baked KC Cheese

$14.00

Black Bean Soup

$8.00

Little Gems

$16.00

Baby Kale Salad

$17.00

Side of Fries

$10.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$14.00

Bread Assortment

$6.00

Entrees

Tenderloin of beef, crispy cauliflower and red potato, horseradish cream

Hanger Steak

$27.00Out of stock

Chicken Pot Pie

$26.00Out of stock

Burger Special

$20.00Out of stock

11/3 American Bacon, Lettuce Tomato Burger

Fish 'n Chips

$28.00

Fish & Chips, beer battered haddock, lemon zest, malt vinegar salt, hand cut fries, sugar snap peas, tartar

Bucatini Cacio i Pepe

$26.00

Bibimbap

$24.00

Ribeye

$37.00

Lamb Chop

$32.00

One Flip Double Burger

$17.00

Hover Farms grass-fed beef, cheddar, Carmelized onion, special sauce, brioche, hand cut fries

Veggie Burger

$16.00

Kids - Pasta with Butter & Parm

$10.00

Kids - One Patty Cheese Burger with Fries

$12.00

Sides

Baby Bok Choy

$12.00

Cauliflower

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$14.00

House Fries

$10.00

Winter Squash

$8.00

Sweets

Birthday Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Crisp

$12.00

Brownie

$12.00

Affogato

$10.00

Double expresso poured over a scoop of vanilla ice cream GF NF

Bread Pudding

$12.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
1883 Tavern located with the historic Stewart House hotel. Seasonal docks for boaters. River Grill is now closed of the 2022 season

2 North Water Street, Athens, NY 12015

