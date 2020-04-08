Bars & Lounges
Stewart House
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
1883 Tavern located with the historic Stewart House hotel. Seasonal docks for boaters. River Grill is now closed of the 2022 season
Location
2 North Water Street, Athens, NY 12015
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Murphy's Law Public House - 1147 Main Street
No Reviews
1147 Main Street Leeds, NY 12451
View restaurant