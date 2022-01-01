Go
Granola Girls

Baking up goodness with you in mind! Granola Girls is an allergy-friendly bakery that serves up sweets that are free of many of the main allergens. Stop in and see us or place an order custom-made just for you!

412 Main St

Popular Items

Vanilla Cupcake w/ Vanilla Icing$3.50
Chicken Salad With Chips$7.95
Sugar Cookie no Icing$1.50
Mega Sugar Cookies$2.25
Choc Chip Cookie Dough (2 For $1.50)$1.50
Mt Dew (Bottled)$1.75
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich$4.00
Brownies, White Chocolate Chips$3.50
Oatmeal Cookie No Icing$1.80
Location

412 Main St

Murray KY

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
