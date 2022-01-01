Go
Toast
  • /
  • Lenoir
  • /
  • Happy Valley Filling Station

Happy Valley Filling Station

The best beer and wood fired pizza in Happy Valley, NC. Stay awhile!

1275 Highway 268

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Roni$11.00
Ezzo pepperoni, Grande fresh mozzarella, red sauce
Rita$10.00
fresh basil, Grande fresh mozzarella, red sauce
Harvest Salad$12.00
A harvest salad with rotating ingredients based on our farmers availability. The base of the salad is arugula, romaine and salad mix. Topped with shredded carrots, goat cheese, lemon oil and balsamic reduction. Finished with an herb flaked sea salt.
Soda Can$1.50
Forager$17.00
Catawba Mushroom Partners' lion's mane, mushroom medley, pecorino romano, white sauce
Ms. Figgy$16.00
Goodnight Brothers bacon, fig, Hedge Family Farm arugula, goat cheese, mozzarella, olive oil, house-made balsamic glaze
Mamas Meatballs$15.00
4440 Wagyu beef meatballs, red onion, fresh basil, pecorino romano, and herbed salt
Mr. Piggy$16.00
San Giuseppe soppressata, sausage, Grande fresh mozzarella, calabrian chiles, red onion, red sauce
Pesto Special$15.00
House-made pistachio pesto base, Happy Valley Farm potatoes medley, Grande fresh mozzarella, Goodnight Brothers bacon, house-made balsamic glaze
Goodnight$13.00
Goodnight Brothers country ham, Hedge Family Farm arugula, olive oil, white sauce
See full menu

Location

1275 Highway 268

Lenoir NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dodge City - Lenoir

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Side Street Pour House - Lenoir

No reviews yet

Locally owned and independent restaurant featuring top notch food and 44 taps on draft!

Hog Wild Bar-B-Que

No reviews yet

Cooked fresh everyday. Hickory smoked BBQ, pulled pork, chicken, brisket and ribs.
Catering available please contact us at 828-728-8884 for more information!

Fresh Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston