Harmon Deli

Harmon Deli on The Hudson

358 S Riverside Ave

Popular Items

Philly Cheese$8.99
Turkey$7.75
French Fries$2.95
Grilled Chicken$8.35
Combo #9 - Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, & Pesto$9.00
Grilled Chicken, Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, & Pesto
Bacon Egg & Cheese$4.38
2 Eggs w/Bacon & Cheese
Van Cortlandt Kicker Wrap - Fresh Cooked Roasted Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Horseradish$10.50
Fresh Cooked Roasted Beef, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Horseradish
Chicken Cutlet$8.35
Sausage Egg & Cheese$4.38
2 Eggs w/Sausage & Cheese
Non Tax open item
358 S Riverside Ave

Croton On Hudson NY

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants

105-Twenty Bar & Grill

Fratelli's Restaurant

La Catrina of Westchester

140 Grand

