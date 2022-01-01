Go
Harold's of Homewood

The success of Harold’s Chicken of Homewood is based on providing great products and service to our customers, every day. It is our mission to deliver quality products at a reasonable price with impeccable service to every guest that comes though our door. Upon entering our store we want to always create an atmosphere of "Total Customer Satisfaction" awaiting, as they cross the threshold of our doorway.

SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

18044 Halsted • $

Avg 4.2 (966 reviews)

Popular Items

Catfish Dinner$11.29
Small Fries$2.99
Catfish & Wing$11.99
1/2 White (2 Breast, 2 Wings)$11.50
6 Wing Dinner$11.25
8 Wing Dinner$14.79
1/2 Dark (2 Legs & 2 Thighs)$9.50
5 Wings Lunch$8.50
4 wing dinner$8.90
10 Wing Dinner$16.50
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

18044 Halsted

Homewood IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

