Harold's of Homewood

The success of Harold’s Chicken of Homewood is based on providing great products and service to our customers, every day. It is our mission to deliver quality products at a reasonable price with impeccable service to every guest that comes though our door. Upon entering our store we want to always create an atmosphere of "Total Customer Satisfaction" awaiting, as they cross the threshold of our doorway.



SEAFOOD • BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

18044 Halsted • $