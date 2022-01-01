Go
Harveys Tupelo

"Harvey's is a contemporary restaurant with an atmosphere set by old brick, decorative woodwork, and great music. We serve everything from specialty salads and sandwiches to our signature 48 hour marinated ribeyes and famous prime rib."

424 South Gloster Street

Soup Bowl$5.25
A Bowl of our house made Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup.
Kids Chicken Tenders$4.99
Hand breaded chicken tenders.
Chicken Tenders (Lunch 11am-4pm)$11.95
Hand breaded & fried ‘til golden brown.
Tea Sweet$2.29
Fried Cheese$9.95
Mozzarella sticks served with ranch dressing.
Harveys Fried Club Salad$10.95
Fried chicken tenders with bacon, ham, two cheeses & tomato wedges. Served with cheese toast.
Kids Grilled Chicken$4.99
A mesquite grilled chicken breast.
Broccoli Bites$8.95
VOTED BEST APPETIZER IN MS MAGAZINE. Broccoli, cheese, bacon, onions & jalapeños, fried ‘til golden. Served with honey mustard.
Chicken Tenders (Dinner 4pm-Close)$13.95
Hand breaded & fried ‘til golden brown.
Down Home Burger$10.95
Fresh ground chuck, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickle, mayo & mustard on a sourdough bun.
Tupelo MS

Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 am
