Go
Toast

Ha-weeda Tavern

Billiards and Tavern with delicious meals. a great place to get serious about your Pool game or let loose and have some fun. Come in and enjoy!

201 46th St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

201 46th St

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Zona Sur Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yafa Cafe

No reviews yet

Grown in Yemen, Roasted in Brooklyn

Sunset Park Diner & Donuts

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

L'Wren

No reviews yet

L’wren is both a neighborhood & destination cocktail bar where people can meet & greet friends. Great place to celebrate exciting events or just unwind.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston