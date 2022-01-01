Go
Toast

Heeter's Drive In

Come in and enjoy!

36 elysburg Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

4 Pc, Chicken Tenders$10.99
Triple Decker Turkey Or Ham Club$11.99
Grilled Rustic Sour Dough Tuna Melt Sandwiches$11.29
Cheesesteak Sub$13.99
Kids Dog$8.99
Kids Cheeseburger$8.99
Lg Milkshakes$5.00
6 Pc. Chicken Tenders$13.99
Garden Cheesesteak$13.99
6 Oz Hamburger$7.99
See full menu

Location

36 elysburg Road

Danville PA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old City Bagel Company

No reviews yet

Specializing in handcrafted, freshly baked bagels, drinks, sandwiches & more.

Cherokee Tap Room

No reviews yet

Great food, Great Drinks and Great Friends

Hilltop Bar & Grille

No reviews yet

Classic American Roadhouse serving traditional American cuisine in a casual aatmosphere.

May's Drive-In

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston