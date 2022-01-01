Go
Toast

Heirloom Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

31 Center Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

31 Center Street

Weston MA

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dumpling Daughter

No reviews yet

Authentic Chinese Homestyle Fare
Genuine and clean Chinese dishes prepared to please palates of all ages. Fresh specials offered on the weekends. Guests are welcome to bring their own beer and wine (BYOB no corkage $).

Rita’s Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rita’s Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston