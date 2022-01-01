Heroes Bar & Grill - Kittanning
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
190 Clearfield Pike
Kittanning, PA 16201
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
190 Clearfield Pike, Kittanning PA 16201
Nearby restaurants
Oakwood Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!
Sirena Pizza and Burgh Bar
Sirena's Pizza has been serving this area for over 30 years! We make our dough fresh from scratch daily! New management with a new atmosphere! Soon, addition of a Pittsburgh sports theme bar where you can enjoy delicious food, cold spirits and watch the games on our multiple big screen TV's!!!
Falsetti’s Villa
Family owned Italian restaurant happily serving our customers in the region for more than 50 years. We offer pasta, poultry, beef, veal, seafood entrees; soups, salads, sandwiches and desserts; soft drinks, beer, wine and cocktails. We also provide trays and half trays; to-go service; and, a large backroom that can accommodate parties of up to 30 people. Please check out our menu online for a complete listing.
Edgewood Winery
Come in and enjoy!