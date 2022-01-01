Cellar Works Taproom

Go
110 S Pike Rd #205

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel$8.00
Crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside. This Bavarian-style pretzel is served warm, salted evenly, and comes with your choice of scratch made beer mustard and/or beer cheese.
Stickers$1.00
Includes two high quality stickers - one of each style
House Salad$6.00
Gourmet Grilled Cheese$10.00
Smoked gouda, cheddar, and gruyere cheeses toasted on Texas toast and served with tomato and red pepper bisque.
Pineapple Fruit Whip (4-Pack)$22.00
6.0% ABV - Smoothie style sour ale featuring an insane amount of pineapple, vanilla, and lactose.
Charcuterie and Cheese$14.00
Every board is custom made with local selections of cured meats, cheese, sauces, jellies, nuts, crackers, and chef selected options.
Tuscan Sausage Pizza$13.00
Tuscan sausage pizza topped with kale pesto cream sauce, slow roasted garlic roma tomato, zucchini, mozzarella, and lemon ricotta.
Ribeye French Dip$15.00
Slow roasted ribeye steak sliced thin and layered with beer onion jam, horseradish cream sauce, gruyere cheese, and served with au jus.
Cocoa Bean (4-pack)$16.00
5.5% ABV - Cocoa Bean is a medium-full bodied semi-sweet stout. Notes of dark chocolate and coffee dominate. Medium roast, light vanilla and toffee provide more nuanced background notes. Carbonation is low for a creamy dessert-like mouthfeel.
Chasing Clouds (4-Pack)$18.00
6.4% ABV - IPA brewed with a larger than normal percentage of oats and a little lactose to create a super fluffy body that acts as the perfect backdrop for the Galaxy and Citra tropical notes.
Location

Sarver PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
