Cellar Works Taproom
Popular Items
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$8.00
Crispy on the outside, soft and warm on the inside. This Bavarian-style pretzel is served warm, salted evenly, and comes with your choice of scratch made beer mustard and/or beer cheese.
|Stickers
|$1.00
Includes two high quality stickers - one of each style
|House Salad
|$6.00
|Gourmet Grilled Cheese
|$10.00
Smoked gouda, cheddar, and gruyere cheeses toasted on Texas toast and served with tomato and red pepper bisque.
|Pineapple Fruit Whip (4-Pack)
|$22.00
6.0% ABV - Smoothie style sour ale featuring an insane amount of pineapple, vanilla, and lactose.
|Charcuterie and Cheese
|$14.00
Every board is custom made with local selections of cured meats, cheese, sauces, jellies, nuts, crackers, and chef selected options.
|Tuscan Sausage Pizza
|$13.00
Tuscan sausage pizza topped with kale pesto cream sauce, slow roasted garlic roma tomato, zucchini, mozzarella, and lemon ricotta.
|Ribeye French Dip
|$15.00
Slow roasted ribeye steak sliced thin and layered with beer onion jam, horseradish cream sauce, gruyere cheese, and served with au jus.
|Cocoa Bean (4-pack)
|$16.00
5.5% ABV - Cocoa Bean is a medium-full bodied semi-sweet stout. Notes of dark chocolate and coffee dominate. Medium roast, light vanilla and toffee provide more nuanced background notes. Carbonation is low for a creamy dessert-like mouthfeel.
|Chasing Clouds (4-Pack)
|$18.00
6.4% ABV - IPA brewed with a larger than normal percentage of oats and a little lactose to create a super fluffy body that acts as the perfect backdrop for the Galaxy and Citra tropical notes.
Location
110 S Pike Rd #205
Sarver PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
