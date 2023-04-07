Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dellas Frozen Custard 5001 Freeport Road

review star

No reviews yet

5001 Freeport Road

Natrona Heights, PA 15065

Popular Items

Small Custard
Large Twister
Small Specialty Twister


Fresh Custard

Kid's Custard

$2.94

Small Custard

$3.08

Medium Custard

$3.64

Large Custard

$4.20

PUP CUP

Scooped Ice Cream

1 Scoop

1 Scoop

$3.45

1 Scoop Homemade Ice Cream

2 Scoop

$4.35

2 Scoop Homemade Ice Cream

3 Scoop

$5.40

3 Scoop Homemade Ice Cream

Kid Scoop

$3.30

Kids Scoop Homemade Ice Cream

DOLE Soft Serve

A Great Dairy Free Option.

Small Dole Soft Serve

$3.18

A Great Dairy Free Option

Medium Dole Soft Serve

$3.74

Large Dole Soft Serve

$4.30

Kids Dole Soft Serve

$3.04
DELLA DELIGHT

DELLA DELIGHT

$4.20

Twisters

Fresh Custard Twisted up with Your Favorite Candies Mixed In. Served in a Cup
Small Twister

Small Twister

$4.39

Fresh Custard with Your Favorite Candies Mixed In. Served in a Cup

Large Twister

$4.95

Fresh Custard with Your Favorite Candies Mixed In. Served in a Cup

Speciality Twisters

Small Specialty Twister

Small Specialty Twister
$4.95

$4.95

Large Specialty Twister

$5.56

MilkShakes

Kid's Milkshake

Kid's Milkshake
$3.51

$3.51

Small Milkshake

$3.69

Large Milkshake

$4.62

Gourmet MilkShakes

Kids Gourmet MilkShake

$3.61
Small Gourmet MilkShake

Small Gourmet MilkShake
$4.16

$4.16

Large Gourmet Milkshake

$4.95

Sundaes

Fresh Custard Ice Cream Sundae

Fresh Custard Ice Cream Sundae

All Sundaes Come With Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles & A Cherry

Scooped Ice Cream Sundae

All Sundaes Come With Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles & A Cherry

Parfaits

Peanut Parfait

Peanut Parfait

$3.97

Layers of Fresh Custard, Hot Fudge & Crushed Peanuts

Scooped Peanut Parfait

$4.30

Slushie

Small Slushie

Small Slushie
$2.99

$2.99

Large Slushie

$3.41

Small Slush n Stuff

$3.41

Fresh Vanilla Custard Mixed With Your Favorite Slush Flavor

Large Slush n Stuff

$3.93

Fresh Vanilla Custard Mixed With Your Favorite Slush Flavor

Floats

Small Float

$3.55

Vanilla Custard & Your Favorite Fountain Beverage, Topped with Whipped Cream

Large Float

$4.02

Vanilla Custard & Your Favorite Fountain Beverage, Topped with Whipped Cream

Banana Splits

Fresh Custard Banana Split

Fresh Custard Banana Split

$5.61

Your Choice of Fresh Custard Flavors, Strawberry & Pineapple Topping, Chocolate Syrup, Sliced Banana, Homemade Whip Cream & a Cherry

Scooped Banana Split

$6.31

3 Scoops of Ice Cream, Strawberry & Pineapple Topping, Chocolate Syrup, Sliced Banana, Homemade Whip Cream & a Cherry

Pints

Homemade Scooped Pints

Homemade Scooped Pints

$5.00

Hand Packed Pint of Your Favorite Homemade Scooped Ice Cream

Fresh Custard Pints

Fresh Custard Pints

$4.25

Pint of Custard

Dole Pint

$4.50

Ice Cream Sandwiches

6 Pack of Ice Cream Sandwiches

6 Pack of Ice Cream Sandwiches

$6.00

6 Custard Sandwiches. Perfect for The Freezer For Those Late Night Cravings. FOR CUSTOM SANDWICHES PLEASE CALL. WE NEED AT LEAST 24 HOURS NOTICE

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$1.75

Bottle of Pop

$2.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5001 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

