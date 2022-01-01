Go
HiFi Donuts image
Bagels
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

HiFi Donuts

Open today 6:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

30 City Center

Portland, ME 04101

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

30 City Center, Portland ME 04101

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Nom Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Corner Room Italian Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

The Corner Room Kitchen & Bar features a bright, wide-open space with towering ceilings and is complemented by the handcrafted woodwork. It also features easy view of the kitchen and pasta-making station. With the same warm, comfortable ambiance as its sister restaurants “The Grill Room”, “The Front Room” & “The Mountain Room” The Corner Room features a rustic, Italian-inspired menu and all-Italian wine list to whet any old-country appetite.

Rhum

No reviews yet

Discover a long lost secret, a world away from Portland. You may not know it yet but you're going to be here all night.
You'll escape the everyday and step into the subterranean hideout that is Rhum. You'll enjoy our well crafted classic and contemporary cocktails, elevated Tiki fare, and uncommon raw bar, all in a lush atmosphere that brings the tropical South Seas to the Northeast's doorstep.
Rhum is a tribute to the classic Tiki bars of yesterday, as well as to the craft and romance of rum and its long tradition.
Frank W. Anderson and Rebecca Ambrosi expertly head the kitchen and cocktail programs. Rhum was imagined by Fifth Food Group, which includes Jason Loring (NOSH and SLAB), Mike Fraser (Bramhall), and Nat Towl, a builder and designer.
Our lounge is designed to feel intimate and welcoming, whether you're a party of two or twenty. Find us today — look for the octopus — and take a journey with us.

Highroller Lobster Co.

No reviews yet

Local People,
Fresh Lobster,
Local Bread,
Fresh Flavors.

HiFi Donuts

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston