Rhum

Discover a long lost secret, a world away from Portland. You may not know it yet but you're going to be here all night.

You'll escape the everyday and step into the subterranean hideout that is Rhum. You'll enjoy our well crafted classic and contemporary cocktails, elevated Tiki fare, and uncommon raw bar, all in a lush atmosphere that brings the tropical South Seas to the Northeast's doorstep.

Rhum is a tribute to the classic Tiki bars of yesterday, as well as to the craft and romance of rum and its long tradition.

Frank W. Anderson and Rebecca Ambrosi expertly head the kitchen and cocktail programs. Rhum was imagined by Fifth Food Group, which includes Jason Loring (NOSH and SLAB), Mike Fraser (Bramhall), and Nat Towl, a builder and designer.

Our lounge is designed to feel intimate and welcoming, whether you're a party of two or twenty. Find us today — look for the octopus — and take a journey with us.

