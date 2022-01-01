Go
Toast

Other Side Diner

Come in and enjoy!
For larger take out orders (over $70) a 18% service fee will be added. This fee goes to our FOH and BOH for carefully cooking and packaging your take out.

FRENCH FRIES

500 Washington Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (63 reviews)

Popular Items

Corned Beef Hash$16.00
w/ potatoes & onions, two eggs & toast
Pancakes$13.00
w/ citrus butter & maple syrup
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy$15.00
Side Hash Brown$5.00
Hercules Breakfast$17.00
two eggs, meat, toast, hash brown & pancakes
Classic$12.00
Two eggs, meat, toast & hash brown
Bagel Sandwich$11.00
w/ feta cream cheese spread, meat & hash brown
Ched Spin Omelette$14.00
w/ toast & hash brown
Honey Mustard Fried Chicken$15.00
w/ lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles on sesame bun. W/ Fries
Side Fresh Fruit$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Table Service
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering

Location

500 Washington Ave

Portland ME

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Baharat

No reviews yet

A neighborhood spot featuring fast casual Middle Eastern and Eastern Mediterranean food and drinks.

Other Side Deli - East Deering

No reviews yet

We are a local deli located in Portland's East Deering. Serving house made deli meats, sausages & charcuterie. Stop in for a made to order sandwich, local beer, wine or local gelato!

Forage Market Portland

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Front Room

No reviews yet

If you are paying with a Seize the Deal please call the restaurant to place your order.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston