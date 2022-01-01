Go
Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering

One of Lodi's historic Restaurants.
Since 1944. Come in and enjoy our 50's Decor and music. We are open for breakfast and Lunch Daily. We are known for our great Breakfast's, Burgers, Salads, Gluten free Menu and Catering. Enjoy our family atmosphere and warm feeling you get at the Hollywood Family Cafe & Catering. We Cater Burgers and Fries to Filet Mignon and Lobster. See our Website at Lodicafe.com or look us up on Facebook. We look forward to serving you.

Sourdough Bread
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich$13.99
Chicken Alfredo$13.99
Raspberry Ice Tea$3.49
BBQ Ribs or Lightly Seasoned$14.00
Fresh Seasonal Fruit Platter
Vegetable Crudite Platter With Ranch Dip
Water
Hawaiian Rolls
Roasted Yukon Gold Potatoes
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

315 S Cherokee Ln

Lodi CA

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
