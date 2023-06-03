Oxford Kitchen Lodi 110 W Oak St.
No reviews yet
110 W Oak St.
Lodi, CA 95240
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Bar Graze
Artisanal Cheese Platter
Fiscalini aged cheddar, Spenker goat gouda, triple cream brie, fig preserve
Charcuterie & Cheese Platter
Prosciutto, dry salami, artisanal local cheese
Fresh Oysters
Served with Oxford Mary mix (5 per plate)
Lemon Ricotta Stuffed Flatbread
Served with tzatziki spread
Lamb Flatbread
Stuffed minced lamb, tzatziki spread
Hummus and Scallion Flatbread
Sliced Ribeye Steak Melt
Small Plates
Crispy Cauliflower
Romesco sauce, garlic, red pepper, almonds
Mushroom & Chickpeas Kibbeh
Served with Turkish Tzatziki and Mint.
Ahi Tuna Tartare
White soy, horseradish, sherry vinaigrette
Calamari
Calamari steak strips, preserved tomato tartar
Scotch Eggs
Ground lamb crusted eggs, mustard aioli
Spicy Mutton Cutlet
Minced lamb, mint tzatziki, arugula salad
Smoked Chicken Wings
Organic chicken wing, spicy hot "wicked sauce", scallions & sesame
Chicken Kabab and Hummus
Soup and Salad
Asparagus Soup
Asparagus, mushrooms, potato straws, parsley, olive oil.
Beets, Melon & Goat Cheese
Heirloom beets, maple-sherry vinaigrette
Grilled Pear/Peach & Avocado Salad
Grilled pear or peach (market availability) avocado, little gem, tomatoes, English cucumber, basil vinaigrette.
Salmon Kale Caesar Salad
Slow cooked salmon with maple-mustard glaze, warm quinoa, baby kale, parmesan.
Sandhill Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, blue cheese, bacon and grilled chicken.
Side Salad
Corn Soup
Heirloom Tomato and Peach Salad
Sides
Mains
Porcini Mushroom Ravioli
Porcini cream sauce, garlic and thyme.
Risotto of Spring Vegetables
Delta Asparagus, snap peas, basil, lime zest
Seared Potato Gnocchi
Sautéed kale, tomatoes and parmesan.
Spicy Garlic Shrimp Linguine
Olive oil, garlic, genovese basil, chili flakes and parmesan.
Classic Mac N Cheese
Catch of the Day
Original English Style Fish 'N' Chips
Atlantic Cod, tartar sauce, malt vinegar
Peri-Peri Roasted Chicken
Charred organic chicken, birds eye pepper glaze (peri peri sauce), peri peri rice, fries.
"Great Britain" Tikka Masala
Oven cooked chicken, saffron rice, flat bread.
Oxford Shepherd's Pie
Lamb leg ragout, garlic, tomatoes, thyme, leeks, potato.
Oxford Burger
Niman Ranch angus beef, aged white cheddar, aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, brioche bun
Lamb Burger
20 hours cooked angus chuck eye, potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Rack of Lamb
Classic Beef Wellington
Beef tenderloin, mushroom duxelle, melted kale, roasted beef jus, green squash
Char Grilled Rib-Eye Steak
Certified Angus, garlic and thyme jus, gratinated cauliflower, grilled vegetables.
Kids
Dessert
Dessert Wines
Lunch
Soup & Sandwich
Seasonal soup and grilled cheese sandwich.
Grilled Cheese Panini
American, Cheddar, sour dough, red onion jam, mustard, fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Organic free-range chicken, caramelized onion-confit, mint-yogurt, jalapeños, pickled onions, brioche, fries
"CTLT" Sour Dough Grilled Panini
Grilled & diced chicken, cheese, mint yogurt, tomato, red-onion, fries
Grilled Steak Sandwich
Served on baquette, arugula, tomato, fries
Chermoula Roasted Eggplant
Spiced coconut sauce, cashews, tomato sauce, steamed rice
Seared Potato Gnocchi Bowl
Melted kale, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese
Curried Shrimp
Coconut, cilantro, salad, steamed rice
Classic Mac N Cheese Bowl
Elbow pasta, cheddar and Monterrey cheese.
Fish and Chips Bowl
Served with Tartar sauce.
Bangers & Mash Bowl
British style sausage, brown gravy, sautéed kale
British Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl
Organic chicken, spiced tomato sauce, saffron rice, and flat bread
Brunch
Brunch
Oxford French Toast
Market berries, almond slivers, whipped cream
Buttermilk Pancake
Bananas, berries served with maple syrup
Classic English "Fry-Up"
Two eggs served sunny side up, bacon, chicken sausage, baked beans, grilled tomato, toast,home-fries
Oxford Breakfast
Two scrambled eggs served with waffles (or toast), bacon, chicken sausage, home-fries
Fried Chicken & Waffles
Fried chicken, honey mustard, house gravy
Bangers & Mash
British style sausage, gravy, sautéed kale
Ham and cheese Omelette
Choice: Kale & Goat Cheese / Ham & Cheese. Served with homefries and toast
Kale and Goat Cheese Omelette
Classic Eggs Benedict
English muffin, poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise, salad
Salmon Benedict
Crab Cake Benedict
Welsh Rarebit
Traditional British toasted bread topped with a savory cheddar cheese.
Soup & Sandwich
Seasonal soup and grilled cheese sandwich.
Grilled Cheese Panini
American, Cheddar, sour dough, red onion jam, mustard, fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Organic free-range chicken, caramelized onion-confit, mint-yogurt, jalapeños, pickled onions, brioche, fries
"CTLT" Sour Dough Grilled Panini
Grilled & diced chicken, cheese, mint yogurt, tomato, red-onion, fries
Grilled Steak Sandwich
Served on baquette, arugula, tomato, fries
Brunch Cocktails
Liquor
Rarities
Whiskey
Suntory Toki
Nikka Coffee Grain
Hakushu 12
Hibiki Harmony
Yamazaki 12 Year
Jameson
Tullamore Dew
Kinahan's
Jack Daniels
Crown Royal
OGD
Sabbatical Bourbon Blend
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Maker's Mark
Knob Creek Bourbon
Knob Creek Rye
Michter's SB
Michter's Rye
Michter's American
Basil Hayden Bourbon
Kentucky Vintage Bourbon
Rowan's Creek Bourbon
Noah's Mill Bourbon
High West Praire Bourbon
St George Baller Whiskey
Whistle Pig "Piggy Back"
Rabbit Hole Bourbon
Jefferson Small Batch
The Senator Rye
Four Roses Small Batch
Willet Rye
Weller Special Reserve
Eagle Rare
Booker's Bourbon
Kavalan
Amrut Fusion
Bank Note
Vodka
Scotch
Chivas Regal 12
Monkey Shoulder
JW Black Label
Longrow
Springbank 15 yrs
Dalmore 12
Oban 14
Dalwhinnie 15
Highland Park Valknut
Talisker Distiller Edition
Laphroaig Select
Bruichladdich Classic
Lagavulin 16 Yr
Auchentoshan ThreeWood
Glenfiddich 12
Glenlivet 12
Aberlour 12 Yr
Macallan 12
Gin
Broker's
Beefeater London
Boodles
Ford's Gin
Tanqueray
Sábado Gin
Barr Hill
Sipsmith Dry
Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle
Hayman's
Suntory Roku Japanese
Junipero
Barr Hill Old Tom
Bombay Sapphire East
St. George Botainvaire
Hayman's Old Tom
Hendrick's
Neptune
Empress
Rum
Agave
Campo Azul
Casamigos
Casa Noble
Patron Silver
Don Julio
Fortaleza
Campo Azul Reposado
Casamigo Reposado
Cazadores Reposado
Don Julio Reposado
Casa Noble Reposado
Herradura Reposado
Fortaleza Reposado
Casa Azul
Cazadores Anejo
Patron Anejo
Don Julio Anejo
Tres Manos Anejo
Rayu Mezcal
Fidencio Mezcal
Casamigos Mezcal
Eau De Vie
Digestif/Liqueur
Bailey's
Cointreau Noir
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Aperol
Amaro Montenegro
Luxardo Amaro
Fernet
Heirloom Genepy
Heirloom Amaro
Heirloom Alchermes
St Germaine
D.O.M Benedictine
Alpine Walnut Liquor
Drambuie
Campari
St. George Absinthe
Cocktails
Oxford Cocktails
French Floral
Choice of VODKA or GIN, Blackberry, Lavender, Lemon, Sparkling Wine
Liquid Butterfly
Plantation Rum, Alchemist, Egg White, Bitters
Linen Sheets
Lemon Drizzle Gin, Elderflower, Sparkling wine
Gins & Roses
Pea Flower Infused Gin, Lemon, Cucumber, mint, house tonic
Tokay Smash
Bulliet Bourbon, Lodi Zinfandel Syrup,lemon, bitters
Oxford Bramble
Vodka, Blackberry, Lavender, Zinfandel, Mint
Pimm's Cup
Sipsmith Gin, Pimm's #1, Strawberry-Cucumber
Oxford Mule
Vodka, Lime, Bitters, Bergamot, Ginger Beer
Japanese Highball
Toki Whiskey, Seltzer, Blood Orange
Manhattan
American Whiskey Blend, Sweet Vermouth,cherry bark vanilla bitters
Espresso Martini
Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Espresso, Cold Brew
Of the Older Fashion
Oxford Bourbon Blend, Muscovado, Bitters
Beer
Draft Beers
Oxford Lager, CA (4.8%)
Oxford Hefeweizen (5.1%)
Guinness Draft, Ireland (4.2%)
Fuller's London Porter (5.1%)
Stella Artois Pilsner, Belgium (5.2%)
Old Speckled Hen, English Ale(5.2)
Allagash White, Portland, ME (5.1%)
Rotating Handle - LOCAL (Ask Server)
Rotating Handle - IMPORT(Ask Server)
Denogginizer Double IPA, CA (9.8%)
Liquid Gravity 'Miami Heist' -Dbl Hazy
Old Rasputin, Imperial Stout (9%)
Sculpin
Bottle Beer
Wine
Red Wine by Glass
Red Wine by Bottle
Perlego, Cinsaut
Argyle, Pinot Noir
Outerbound, Pinot Noir
Cruze Alta Reserve, Malbec
M2, Zinfandel
Anaya, Nebbiolo
Oak Farm "Tievoli" Red Blend
Micheal David, "Earthquake" Zin
Mettler, Petit Sirah
Stags Leap, Merlot
Nickel & Nickel, Syrah
Oberon, Cab
Justin, Cab
Peltier, Teroldego
Micheal David, "Rapture" Cab
Jordan, Cab
Silver Oak, Cab
The Prisoner, Red Blend
Caymus, Cab
Ridge, "Montebello" Bordeaux Blend"
White Wine by Glass
White Wine by Bottle
Mionetto Gold, Brut Prosecco, IT
Chapel Down, Brut Rose, UK
Segura Viudas, Cava Brut Reserve, FR 1.5 liter Btl
Moet & Chandon, Brut Champagne Imperial, France, NV
Laurenz V Singing Gruner Veltliner, Austria, 2020
Wolffer Summer In A Bottle Rose, Cotes de Provence, FR'21
Flowers Rosé, Sonoma Coast, CA, 2020
Bokisch, Albarino, Lodi, CA
Duckhorn, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, CA. 2021
Le Pre Vaujour Sancerre, Loire, France 2020
Novellum, Chardonnay, Languedoc-Roussillon, France' 21
Miner Family Chardonnay, Napa, CA'19
Rombauer, Chardonnay, Carneros, CA
Far Niente, Chardonnay, Napa, CA. 2017
N/A Beverages
N/A Bev
NA Oxford Bramble
Blackberry, Lavender, Mint, Sparkling Water
NA Pimm's Cup
Strawberry, Cucumber, Lemon, Sparkling water
Coke
Sprite
Diet Coke
Iced tea
Coffee
Sparkling Water
Shirley Timple
Arnold Palmer
NA Mule
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Fresh Squeezed OJ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
110 W Oak St., Lodi, CA 95240
Photos coming soon!