Oxford Kitchen Lodi 110 W Oak St.

No reviews yet

110 W Oak St.

Lodi, CA 95240

Dinner

Bar Graze

Artisanal Cheese Platter

$15.00

Fiscalini aged cheddar, Spenker goat gouda, triple cream brie, fig preserve

Charcuterie & Cheese Platter

$22.00

Prosciutto, dry salami, artisanal local cheese

Fresh Oysters

$18.00

Served with Oxford Mary mix (5 per plate)

Lemon Ricotta Stuffed Flatbread

$12.00

Served with tzatziki spread

Lamb Flatbread

$13.00

Stuffed minced lamb, tzatziki spread

Hummus and Scallion Flatbread

$12.00

Sliced Ribeye Steak Melt

$16.00

Small Plates

Crispy Cauliflower

$14.00

Romesco sauce, garlic, red pepper, almonds

Mushroom & Chickpeas Kibbeh

$15.00

Served with Turkish Tzatziki and Mint.

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$15.00

White soy, horseradish, sherry vinaigrette

Calamari

$15.00

Calamari steak strips, preserved tomato tartar

Scotch Eggs

$14.00

Ground lamb crusted eggs, mustard aioli

Spicy Mutton Cutlet

$15.00

Minced lamb, mint tzatziki, arugula salad

Smoked Chicken Wings

$15.00

Organic chicken wing, spicy hot "wicked sauce", scallions & sesame

Chicken Kabab and Hummus

$17.00

Soup and Salad

Asparagus Soup

$14.00

Asparagus, mushrooms, potato straws, parsley, olive oil.

Beets, Melon & Goat Cheese

$13.00

Heirloom beets, maple-sherry vinaigrette

Grilled Pear/Peach & Avocado Salad

$15.00

Grilled pear or peach (market availability) avocado, little gem, tomatoes, English cucumber, basil vinaigrette.

Salmon Kale Caesar Salad

$18.00

Slow cooked salmon with maple-mustard glaze, warm quinoa, baby kale, parmesan.

Sandhill Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, avocado, tomato, blue cheese, bacon and grilled chicken.

Side Salad

$6.00

Corn Soup

$12.00

Heirloom Tomato and Peach Salad

$14.00

Sides

Chips & Curry

$12.00

Dinner Rolls

$5.00

Flatbread

$5.00

Curry Sauce

$3.00

Fries and Curry

$12.00

Add Side salad

$6.00

Sub Side salad

$4.00

Add on Flatbread

$4.00

Mains

Porcini Mushroom Ravioli

$25.00

Porcini cream sauce, garlic and thyme.

Risotto of Spring Vegetables

$22.00

Delta Asparagus, snap peas, basil, lime zest

Seared Potato Gnocchi

$24.00

Sautéed kale, tomatoes and parmesan.

Spicy Garlic Shrimp Linguine

$26.00

Olive oil, garlic, genovese basil, chili flakes and parmesan.

Classic Mac N Cheese

$18.00

Catch of the Day

$39.00

Original English Style Fish 'N' Chips

$21.00

Atlantic Cod, tartar sauce, malt vinegar

Peri-Peri Roasted Chicken

$27.00

Charred organic chicken, birds eye pepper glaze (peri peri sauce), peri peri rice, fries.

"Great Britain" Tikka Masala

$28.00

Oven cooked chicken, saffron rice, flat bread.

Oxford Shepherd's Pie

$22.00

Lamb leg ragout, garlic, tomatoes, thyme, leeks, potato.

Oxford Burger

$21.00

Niman Ranch angus beef, aged white cheddar, aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, brioche bun

Lamb Burger

$21.00

20 hours cooked angus chuck eye, potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Rack of Lamb

$49.00

Classic Beef Wellington

$49.00

Beef tenderloin, mushroom duxelle, melted kale, roasted beef jus, green squash

Char Grilled Rib-Eye Steak

$59.00

Certified Angus, garlic and thyme jus, gratinated cauliflower, grilled vegetables.

Kids

Kids Cheese Burger

$12.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwhich

$12.00

Dessert

Brioche Pudding

$10.00

Chocolate and Cherries

$14.00

Panna Cotta

$11.00

Cream Cheese Pudding

$12.00

Birthday

Dessert Wines

Dolce Napa Valley

$18.00

Triple Treat Zin

$9.00

Liquid Chocolate

$9.00

Grahams Tawny 10yr

$9.00

Taylor Fladgate Port 20yr

$15.00

Hennessey VSOP

$14.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Osocalis

$35.00

Lunch

Soup & Sandwich

$16.00

Seasonal soup and grilled cheese sandwich.

Grilled Cheese Panini

$14.00

American, Cheddar, sour dough, red onion jam, mustard, fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Organic free-range chicken, caramelized onion-confit, mint-yogurt, jalapeños, pickled onions, brioche, fries

"CTLT" Sour Dough Grilled Panini

$14.00

Grilled & diced chicken, cheese, mint yogurt, tomato, red-onion, fries

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Served on baquette, arugula, tomato, fries

Chermoula Roasted Eggplant

$16.00

Spiced coconut sauce, cashews, tomato sauce, steamed rice

Seared Potato Gnocchi Bowl

$18.00

Melted kale, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese

Curried Shrimp

$17.00

Coconut, cilantro, salad, steamed rice

Classic Mac N Cheese Bowl

$16.00

Elbow pasta, cheddar and Monterrey cheese.

Fish and Chips Bowl

$17.00

Served with Tartar sauce.

Bangers & Mash Bowl

$16.00

British style sausage, brown gravy, sautéed kale

British Chicken Tikka Masala Bowl

$17.00

Organic chicken, spiced tomato sauce, saffron rice, and flat bread

Brunch

Brunch

Oxford French Toast

$12.00

Market berries, almond slivers, whipped cream

Buttermilk Pancake

$12.00

Bananas, berries served with maple syrup

Classic English "Fry-Up"

$18.00

Two eggs served sunny side up, bacon, chicken sausage, baked beans, grilled tomato, toast,home-fries

Oxford Breakfast

$18.00

Two scrambled eggs served with waffles (or toast), bacon, chicken sausage, home-fries

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$18.00

Fried chicken, honey mustard, house gravy

Bangers & Mash

$18.00

British style sausage, gravy, sautéed kale

Ham and cheese Omelette

$17.00

Choice: Kale & Goat Cheese / Ham & Cheese. Served with homefries and toast

Kale and Goat Cheese Omelette

$17.00

Classic Eggs Benedict

$21.00

English muffin, poached eggs, Canadian bacon, hollandaise, salad

Salmon Benedict

$24.00

Crab Cake Benedict

$24.00

Welsh Rarebit

$12.00

Traditional British toasted bread topped with a savory cheddar cheese.

Soup & Sandwich

$16.00

Seasonal soup and grilled cheese sandwich.

Grilled Cheese Panini

$14.00

American, Cheddar, sour dough, red onion jam, mustard, fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Organic free-range chicken, caramelized onion-confit, mint-yogurt, jalapeños, pickled onions, brioche, fries

"CTLT" Sour Dough Grilled Panini

$14.00

Grilled & diced chicken, cheese, mint yogurt, tomato, red-onion, fries

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Served on baquette, arugula, tomato, fries

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$9.00

Sparkling Wine & Orange Juice.

Michelada

$12.00

Oxford Bloody Mary Mix, Mexican Lager, Lime,Salt

Oxford Bloody Mary

$12.00

Vodka, Oxford Mary Mix, Olives, Sea Salt

Pimm's Cup

$13.00

Sipsmith Gin, Pimm's #1, Strawberry-Cucumber

Liquor

Rarities

Blanton's SB Bourbon

$36.00

Hakushu 18 Year

$65.00

Hibiki H Gold Wrap

$99.00

Yamazaki 18 Year

$180.00

Hibiki 21 Years

$190.00

Whiskey

Suntory Toki

$13.00

Nikka Coffee Grain

$19.00

Hakushu 12

$20.00

Hibiki Harmony

$27.00

Yamazaki 12 Year

$36.00

Jameson

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Kinahan's

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

OGD

$9.00

Sabbatical Bourbon Blend

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Michter's SB

$14.00

Michter's Rye

$14.00

Michter's American

$14.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$14.00

Kentucky Vintage Bourbon

$14.00

Rowan's Creek Bourbon

$14.00

Noah's Mill Bourbon

$15.00

High West Praire Bourbon

$15.00

St George Baller Whiskey

$16.00

Whistle Pig "Piggy Back"

$16.00

Rabbit Hole Bourbon

$17.00

Jefferson Small Batch

$17.00

The Senator Rye

$18.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$19.00

Willet Rye

$21.00

Weller Special Reserve

$21.00

Eagle Rare

$25.00

Booker's Bourbon

$27.00

Kavalan

$18.00

Amrut Fusion

$18.00

Bank Note

$10.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$9.00

Reyka

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Haku Japanese

$10.00

Sabbatical Vodka

$10.00

Sabbatical Blueberry

$10.00

Absolute ELYX

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Belvedere

$12.00

LA Vodka

$8.00

Scotch

Chivas Regal 12

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$12.00

JW Black Label

$13.00

Longrow

$18.00

Springbank 15 yrs

$32.00

Dalmore 12

$18.00

Oban 14

$21.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$22.00

Highland Park Valknut

$24.00

Talisker Distiller Edition

$19.00

Laphroaig Select

$15.00

Bruichladdich Classic

$18.00

Lagavulin 16 Yr

$25.00

Auchentoshan ThreeWood

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Aberlour 12 Yr

$16.00

Macallan 12

$25.00

Gin

Broker's

$9.00

Beefeater London

$9.00

Boodles

$10.00

Ford's Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Sábado Gin

$10.00

Barr Hill

$10.00

Sipsmith Dry

$10.00

Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle

$10.00

Hayman's

$10.00

Suntory Roku Japanese

$10.00

Junipero

$10.00

Barr Hill Old Tom

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire East

$12.00

St. George Botainvaire

$12.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$13.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Neptune

$13.00

Empress

$14.00

Rum

Plantation 3 Star

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Captain Morgan's Spiced

$9.00

Cruzan Blackstrap

$12.00

Plantation 5 Yrs

$14.00

Plantation Pineapple

$14.00

Mount Gay Black Barrel

$15.00

Agave

Campo Azul

$10.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Casa Noble

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Fortaleza

$18.00

Campo Azul Reposado

$10.00

Casamigo Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$20.00

Casa Azul

$40.00

Cazadores Anejo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Tres Manos Anejo

$24.00

Rayu Mezcal

$9.00

Fidencio Mezcal

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

Eau De Vie

Pierre Ferrand 1840

$10.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Hennessy

$14.00

Hennessey VSOP

$19.00

Osocalis XO

$42.00

Remy Martin XO

$60.00

Digestif/Liqueur

Bailey's

$9.00

Cointreau Noir

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Luxardo Amaro

$10.00

Fernet

$12.00

Heirloom Genepy

$12.00

Heirloom Amaro

$12.00

Heirloom Alchermes

$12.00

St Germaine

$12.00

D.O.M Benedictine

$12.00

Alpine Walnut Liquor

$13.00

Drambuie

$14.00

Campari

$15.00

St. George Absinthe

$15.00

Cocktails

Oxford Cocktails

French Floral

$15.00

Choice of VODKA or GIN, Blackberry, Lavender, Lemon, Sparkling Wine

Liquid Butterfly

$15.00

Plantation Rum, Alchemist, Egg White, Bitters

Linen Sheets

$16.00

Lemon Drizzle Gin, Elderflower, Sparkling wine

Gins & Roses

$14.00

Pea Flower Infused Gin, Lemon, Cucumber, mint, house tonic

Tokay Smash

$15.00

Bulliet Bourbon, Lodi Zinfandel Syrup,lemon, bitters

Oxford Bramble

$16.00

Vodka, Blackberry, Lavender, Zinfandel, Mint

Pimm's Cup

$13.00

Sipsmith Gin, Pimm's #1, Strawberry-Cucumber

Oxford Mule

$14.00

Vodka, Lime, Bitters, Bergamot, Ginger Beer

Japanese Highball

$15.00

Toki Whiskey, Seltzer, Blood Orange

Manhattan

$15.00

American Whiskey Blend, Sweet Vermouth,cherry bark vanilla bitters

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Vodka, Coffee Liqueur, Espresso, Cold Brew

Of the Older Fashion

$16.00

Oxford Bourbon Blend, Muscovado, Bitters

Beer

Draft Beers

Oxford Lager, CA (4.8%)

$9.00

Oxford Hefeweizen (5.1%)

$10.00

Guinness Draft, Ireland (4.2%)

$10.00

Fuller's London Porter (5.1%)

$9.00

Stella Artois Pilsner, Belgium (5.2%)

$10.00

Old Speckled Hen, English Ale(5.2)

$10.00

Allagash White, Portland, ME (5.1%)

$12.00

Rotating Handle - LOCAL (Ask Server)

$12.00

Rotating Handle - IMPORT(Ask Server)

$10.00

Denogginizer Double IPA, CA (9.8%)

$10.00

Liquid Gravity 'Miami Heist' -Dbl Hazy

$10.00

Old Rasputin, Imperial Stout (9%)

$12.00

Sculpin

$12.00

Bottle Beer

Aspall, Dry English Cider, UK

$9.00

Samuel Smith, Apple Cider, UK

$10.00

Bosteels, Tripel Karmeliet, Belgium

$10.00

Samuel Smith Oatmeal Stout, UK

$10.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Wine

Red Wine by Glass

Outerbound, Pinot Noir,

$16.00

Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, CA

$14.00

Oak Farm "Tievoli" Cab, Lodi, CA

$10.00

Oakridge "OZV" Old Vine Zin, Lodi

$10.00

Red Wine by Bottle

Perlego, Cinsaut

$49.00

Argyle, Pinot Noir

$65.00

Outerbound, Pinot Noir

$75.00

Cruze Alta Reserve, Malbec

$48.00

M2, Zinfandel

$48.00

Anaya, Nebbiolo

$54.00

Oak Farm "Tievoli" Red Blend

$55.00

Micheal David, "Earthquake" Zin

$58.00

Mettler, Petit Sirah

$60.00

Stags Leap, Merlot

$79.00

Nickel & Nickel, Syrah

$165.00

Oberon, Cab

$65.00

Justin, Cab

$75.00

Peltier, Teroldego

$89.00

Micheal David, "Rapture" Cab

$92.00

Jordan, Cab

$130.00

Silver Oak, Cab

$149.00

The Prisoner, Red Blend

$149.00

Caymus, Cab

$169.00

Ridge, "Montebello" Bordeaux Blend"

$399.00

White Wine by Glass

Bokisch, Albarino

$10.00

Wolffer, "Summer in a bottle" Rose

$12.00

Novellum, Chard

$12.00

Miner, Chard

$14.00

Duckhorn, Sauv Blanc

$16.00

Mionetto, Prosecco

$10.00

Segura Vidus, Cava Brut

$12.00

White Wine by Bottle

Mionetto Gold, Brut Prosecco, IT

$45.00

Chapel Down, Brut Rose, UK

$69.00

Segura Viudas, Cava Brut Reserve, FR 1.5 liter Btl

$79.00

Moet & Chandon, Brut Champagne Imperial, France, NV

$85.00

Laurenz V Singing Gruner Veltliner, Austria, 2020

$48.00

Wolffer Summer In A Bottle Rose, Cotes de Provence, FR'21

$48.00

Flowers Rosé, Sonoma Coast, CA, 2020

$75.00

Bokisch, Albarino, Lodi, CA

$45.00

Duckhorn, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley, CA. 2021

$69.00

Le Pre Vaujour Sancerre, Loire, France 2020

$75.00

Novellum, Chardonnay, Languedoc-Roussillon, France' 21

$48.00

Miner Family Chardonnay, Napa, CA'19

$60.00

Rombauer, Chardonnay, Carneros, CA

$75.00

Far Niente, Chardonnay, Napa, CA. 2017

$99.00

N/A Beverages

N/A Bev

NA Oxford Bramble

$10.00

Blackberry, Lavender, Mint, Sparkling Water

NA Pimm's Cup

$10.00

Strawberry, Cucumber, Lemon, Sparkling water

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Iced tea

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Shirley Timple

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

NA Mule

$10.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Happy Hour

Drinks

Oxford Lager

$6.00

Oxford Hefeweizen

$6.00

House Chard

$7.00

House Cab

$7.00

Gold Rush

$8.00

Michelada

$8.00

Highball Vodka

$8.00

Highball Whiskey

$8.00

Highball Gin

$8.00

Food

Spicy Peanuts

$8.00

Crispy Kale Chips

$8.00

Fries & Curry

$8.00

Chips and Curry

$8.00

Hummus & Scallion FB

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
110 W Oak St., Lodi, CA 95240

