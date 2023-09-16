Menu Items

Hot Chicken Slider

$8.99

Hot Chicken Sandwich w/ Coleslaw, Pickles, and Special Sauce

Nash + Tender Fries

$12.50

Loaded Fries w/Mac N' Cheese, Coleslaw, Chicken, Pickles and Special Sauce * ON SPECIAL EVERY FRIDAY FOR $7.99

3 Piece Tender

$12.99

Three Chicken Tenders served with Pickles. Served w/ Special Sauce.

Hot Chicken & Waffle

$12.99

Waffle Served w/ Two Hot Chicken Tenders, Special Sauce, and Syrup

Waffle Sandwich

$12.99

Waffle Crust Sandwich w/ Chicken, Mac N' Cheese, Coleslaw, Pickles, and Special Sauce

Tender + Mac Sandwich

$11.99

White Bread Sandwich with Hot Chicken, Mac N' Cheese, Coleslaw, Pickles, and Special Sauce

Hot Tender Salad

$11.99

2 Tenders Diced Into A Bowl w/ Lettuce, Ranch, Pickles, and Special Sauce

Classic Combos

#1

$14.00

2 Hot Chicken Sliders w/Fries and a Side of Special Sauce

#2

$15.00

Two Tenders Over Two White Breads w/ Coleslaw, Pickles, and Special Sauce. Severed w/ Fries and a Extra Special Sauce on the side

#3

$16.00

Hot Chicken Slider & One Tender Over White Bread Served w/ Fries and Special Sauce on the side

#4

$17.00

Chicken Slider w/ Extra Chicken Tender on the side. Served w/ Fries, Mac N' Cheese, and Special Sauce

Kids Menu

Kiddo Combo

$10.99

Two Tenders w/ Pickles. Served w/ Special Sauce

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Secret Menu

Nashrito

$13.00

Hot Chicken Burrito w/ Chicken, Egg, Coleslaw, Cheese, Mac N’ Cheese, Fries, and Special Sauce

Tender Taco

$5.50

Flour Tortilla Topped w/ Hot Chicken, Coleslaw, Pickles, and Special Sauce

2 Tender Tacos

$10.00

2 Tender Tacos w/ Pickles , Coleslaw , Special Sauce , and Spicy Sauce.

Fire Packs

15 Tenders

$58.00

15 Tenders. Comes w/ Pickles & 8oz of Special Sauce

25 Tenders

$95.50

25 Tenders. Comes w/ Pickles and 16oz of Special Sauce.

35 Tenders

$121.00

35 Tenders. Comes w/ Pickles & 24oz of Special Sauce.

8 Chicken Sliders

$70.00

8 Tender + Mac Sandwiches

$92.50

Coleslaw - Fire Pack Size

$30.00

Fries - Fire Pack Size

$40.00

Sides

Waffle

$5.00

Fries

$4.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Pickles

$0.50

Extra Tender

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Spicy Sauce

$0.50

Special Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Syrup

$0.25

White Bread

$0.50

Slider Bread (Pair)

$0.75

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Drinks

Fresh Made Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade

$2.50

Fresh Made Regular Lemonade

$2.50

Fiji Water

$2.50

Fountain Drink

$2.00