86 West

No reviews yet

86 West is a Doylestown Restaurant and Bar that offers a chic, downtown

nightclub environment right here in downtown Doylestown.

In season, 86 West has outdoor seating and bar.

86 West is serving up sushi, sashimi, and small plates in the tapas tradition. Enjoy a fine selection of creative and intriguing culinary creations.

Share refreshing food and drinks at any one of our bars while enjoying the fabulous new décor. The perfect blend of friends, music, special events and occassions make 86 West the perfect place for life extraordinaire.

