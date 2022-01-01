Hovey's Pizza & Grinder
Come in and enjoy!
223 Enterprise Drive
Popular Items
Location
223 Enterprise Drive
Three Rivers MI
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Scotts Food and Beverage
Come in and enjoy!
Pine View Golf Club
Come in and enjoy!
The Joint of Rainbow Farms
We provide delicious panini style slamwiches that will change weekly, also daily specials. We serve coffee and lots of other cold beverages.
Amy's Fabulous Diner
Family friendly atmosphere with good food and a hometown flare. Dine-in or carry out.