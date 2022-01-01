Go
Toast

Hovey's Pizza & Grinder

Come in and enjoy!

223 Enterprise Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

16" Pizza$13.60
20 oz$1.65
12" Pizza$9.50
Breadsticks w/ Pizza Sauce & cheese$6.60
14" Pizza$11.75
9" Pizza$5.00
Garlic Bread with cheese$3.50
2-Liter$2.55
Calzone$8.70
Pepperoni Rolls$7.50
See full menu

Location

223 Enterprise Drive

Three Rivers MI

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Scotts Food and Beverage

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pine View Golf Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Joint of Rainbow Farms

No reviews yet

We provide delicious panini style slamwiches that will change weekly, also daily specials. We serve coffee and lots of other cold beverages.

Amy's Fabulous Diner

No reviews yet

Family friendly atmosphere with good food and a hometown flare. Dine-in or carry out.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston