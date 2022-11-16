Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Mancino's Battle Creek

924 Reviews

$

2171 Columbia Ave W

Battle Creek, MI 49015

Popular Items

Italian Grinder
Club Grinder
8" Italian Grinder

Grinders

8" Bannister Special Grinder

$6.99

Roast beef, mushroom, onion, green pepper, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & mayo

8" BBQ Chicken Grinder

$6.99

Marinated strips of chicken, onion, cheese, lettuce, tomato & sweet BBQ sauce

8" BBQ Pork Grinder

$6.99

BBQ pork & cheese

8" BLT Grinder

$6.79

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$6.99

Marinated strips of chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing

8" Chicken Grinder

$6.99

Marinated strips of chicken, onion, green pepper, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

8" Club Grinder

$6.79

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

8" French Dip Grinder

$6.99

Roast beef, mushroom, cheese and a side of au jus

8" Ham & Cheese Grinder

$6.59

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

8" Ham & Turkey Grinder

$6.79

Ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

8" Ham, Cheese & Salami Grinder

$6.79

Ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

8" Italian Grinder

$6.79

Ham, sausage, salami, mushroom, onion, green pepper, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

8" Meatball Grinder

$6.79

Meatballs, spaghetti sauce, onion, green pepper & cheese

8" Pizza Grinder

$6.59

Pepperoni, pizza sauce & cheese

8" Rib Steak Grinder

$6.99

Shaved ribeye, mushroom, onion, green pepper, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & mayo

8" Roast Beef Grinder

$6.99

Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

8" Roast Beef Trio Grinder

$6.99

Roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

8" Southwest Steak Grinder

$6.99

Shaved ribeye, onion, jalapeno, hot pepper cheese, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo

8" Stromboli Grinder

$6.79

Italian sausage, spaghetti sauce, onion, green pepper, banana pepper & cheese

8" Taco Grinder

$6.79

Taco meat, onion, black olive, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & taco sauce

8" Tuna Grinder

$6.79

Tuna, onion, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

8" Turkey Grinder

$6.59

Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

8" Very Veggie Grinder

$6.59

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Bannister Special Grinder

$12.99

Roast beef, mushroom, onion, green pepper, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & mayo

BBQ Chicken Grinder

$12.99

Marinated strips of chicken, onion, cheese, lettuce, tomato & sweet BBQ sauce

BBQ Pork Grinder

$12.99

BBQ pork & cheese

BLT Grinder

$12.59

Bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grinder

$12.99

Marinated strips of chicken, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing

Chicken Grinder

$12.99

Marinated strips of chicken, onion, green pepper, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Club Grinder

$12.59

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

French Dip Grinder

$12.99

Roast beef, mushroom, cheese and a side of au jus

Ham & Cheese Grinder

$12.19

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Ham & Turkey Grinder

$12.59

Ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Ham, Cheese & Salami Grinder

$12.59

Ham, salami, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Italian Grinder

$12.59

Ham, sausage, salami, mushroom, onion, green pepper, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Meatball Grinder

$12.59

Meatballs, spaghetti sauce, onion, green pepper & cheese

Pizza Grinder

$12.19

Pepperoni, pizza sauce & cheese

Rib Steak Grinder

$12.99

Shaved ribeye, mushroom, onion, green pepper, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Roast Beef Grinder

$12.99

Roast beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Roast Beef Trio Grinder

$12.99

Roast beef, ham, turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Southwest Steak Grinder

$12.99

Shaved ribeye, onion, jalapeno, hot pepper cheese, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo

Stromboli Grinder

$12.59

Italian sausage, spaghetti sauce, onion, green pepper, banana pepper & cheese

Taco Grinder

$12.59

Taco meat, onion, black olive, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & taco sauce

Tuna Grinder

$12.59

Tuna, onion, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Turkey Grinder

$12.19

Turkey, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Very Veggie Grinder

$12.19

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.49

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.99

8" Cheese Pizza

$6.49

12" A-Lotta Meat Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Chicken, sweet BBQ sauce, mushroom, onion, cheddar & mozzarella

12" Ham & Pineapple Pizza

$12.99

Ham, pineapple, & mozzarella cheese

12" Mancino's Pride Pizza

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion & black olive

12" Taco Pizza

$13.99

Taco meat, taco sauce, black olive, onion, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce & tomato

12" Vegetarian Pizza

$12.99

Mushroom, onion, green pepper & black olive

16" A-Lotta Meat Pizza

$20.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.49

Chicken, sweet BBQ sauce, mushroom, onion, cheddar & mozzarella

16" Ham & Pineapple Pizza

$17.69

Ham, pineapple, & mozzarella cheese

16" Mancino's Pride Pizza

$20.49

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion & black olive

16" Taco Pizza

$20.49

Taco meat, taco sauce, black olive, onion, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce & tomato

16" Vegetarian Pizza

$17.69

Mushroom, onion, green pepper & black olive

8" A-Lotta Meat Pizza

$8.29

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham & bacon

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.29

Chicken, sweet BBQ sauce, mushroom, onion, cheddar & mozzarella

8" Ham & Pineapple Pizza

$7.79

Ham, pineapple, & mozzarella cheese

8" Mancino's Pride Pizza

$8.29

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushroom, green pepper, onion & black olive

8" Taco Pizza

$8.29

Taco meat, taco sauce, black olive, onion, cheddar & mozzarella, lettuce & tomato

8" Vegetarian Pizza

$7.79

Mushroom, onion, green pepper & black olive

Yummy Pizza

$7.29

8” pizza with one topping, kids’ drink & cookie for dessert

Nachos

Nachos Taco Meat

$8.29

Corn tortilla chips, cheddar & mozzarella, black olive, onion topped with lettuce and tomato. Salsa & sour cream served on the side

Nachos Chicken

$9.39

Corn tortilla chips, cheddar & mozzarella, black olive, onion topped with lettuce and tomato. Salsa & sour cream served on the side

Nachos Steak

$9.39

Corn tortilla chips, cheddar & mozzarella, black olive, onion topped with lettuce and tomato. Salsa & sour cream served on the side

Salads

Chefs Salad

$7.29

Lettuce, ham, turkey, salami, mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, egg & cheddar cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.29

Lettuce, marinated strips of chicken, mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato & cheddar cheese

Taco Salad

$7.29

Lettuce, taco meat, corn tortilla chips, black olive, onion, tomato & cheddar cheese. Salsa & sour cream served on the side

Veggie Salad

$5.49

Lettuce, mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato & cheddar cheese

Side Salad

$3.29

Lettuce, tomato & cheddar cheese

Kids Corner

Yummy Pizza

$7.29

8” pizza with one topping, kids’ drink & cookie for dessert

On The Side

Brownie

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate, Chocolate Peanut Butter or Chocolate Turtle

Chips

$1.30

Cookie

$0.65

Chocolate Chip

Garlic Cheese Bread (Half)

$3.49

Garlic Cheese Bread (Full)

$6.29

Mozzarella Stuffed Breadsticks (2)

$3.49

Mozzarella Stuffed Breadsticks (4)

$6.29

Extras

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Au Jus

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50Out of stock

Side Banana Pepper

$0.40

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Chicken

$2.00

Side Chipotle Mayo

Side Crackers

Side FF Ranch

$0.50

Side FF Rasp. Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side French Dressing

$0.50

Side Garlic Butter

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Pepper

$0.40

Side Mayo

Side Mustard

Side Nacho Chips

$0.50

Side Parmesan Cheese

Side Pepper

Side Pickle

$0.40

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Salt

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Spaghetti Sauce

$0.50

Side Spicy Mustard

Catering

Chefs Salad (Large)

$34.99

Grilled Chicken Salad (Large)

$34.99

Veggie Salad (Large)

$27.99

Self Serve Drinks

Regular

$1.99

Mt Dew, Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Sierra Mist, Mug Root Beer, Diet Mt Dew, Diet Pepsi, Lemonade, Sobe Lifewater Yumberry Promeganate

Kid's Kup

$0.99

Mt Dew, Pepsi, Dr Pepper, Sierra Mist, Mug Root Beer, Diet Mt Dew, Diet Pepsi, Lemonade, Sobe Lifewater Yumberry Promeganate

Bottled Drinks

Soda (20oz)

$2.29

Pepsi products

Soda (2 Liter)

$2.79

Mt Dew, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mug Root Beer

Bottled Water (20oz)

$1.69

Aquafina

Pure Leaf Tea (18.5oz)

$2.49

Gatorade (20oz)

$2.29

Rockstar (16oz)

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

