Umami Ramen

1,283 Reviews

$$

215 Michigan West

Battle Creek, MI 49017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl
Chicken Eggroll
Loaded Wontons

Bowl

Bowl

$9.25

Sides

BAO - Brisket

$5.00

Not Available Gluten Free

BAO - Pork Belly

$4.50

Not Available Gluten Free

BAO - Tofu

$4.50

Not Available Gluten Free

Pickles

$3.50

Broth 8oz

$2.00

Broth 32oz

$7.00

Curry Broth 8oz

$3.00

Curry Broth 32oz

$10.00

Kimchi 2oz

$1.00

Kimchi 8oz

$5.50

Kimchi 32oz

$18.00

Pickled Egg

$2.50

Chicken Eggroll

$4.75

Our Ramen Eggrolls are hand made with corn, green onions and parmesan cheese.

Uncooked Chicken Eggroll

$4.75

Shrimp Eggroll

$5.00

Our Ramen Eggrolls are hand made with corn, green onions and parmesan cheese.

Uncooked Shrimp Eggroll

$5.00

Tofu Eggroll

$4.50

"NOT VEGAN" - Our Ramen Eggrolls are hand made with corn, green onions and parmesan cheese.

Uncooked Tofu Eggroll

$4.50

Little Chicken Dumplings

$8.75

12 little dumplings served on a bed of ramen with ginger sesame sauce, green onions and a side of pickles.

Wontons Only (4)

$1.50

Sauce On Side

$0.50

$2.50

$2.50

Sauce Side

$0.50

Togo Utensils

Burrito

Korean Burrito

$8.25

Ramen, Rice & Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Dark Sauce, Wasabi Mayo and your choice of protein wrapped in a flour tortilla then grilled to perfection.

Wontons

Loaded Wontons

$8.75

Fried wontons loaded with Rice & Beans, your choice of protein, sauces and garnishes and finished with fried ramen.

Beverages

Aquafina

$1.50

Arnold Palmer 16oz Bottle

$2.50

Brisk

$1.50

Can - Cherry Pepsi

$1.50

Can - Mug Rootbeer

$1.50

Can - Orange Crush

$1.50

Faygo

$1.50

Juice Box

$0.50

La Croix

$2.50

Sparkling ICE

$2.50

SweetTea Bottle

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea Bottle

$2.50

Perrier

$2.50

Pumpkin Latte

$4.50

Feature of the week

Thankgiving Eggroll

$6.00Out of stock

Uncooked Thanksgiving Eggroll

$6.00Out of stock

Pancit

$18.50Out of stock

Caramel Apple Eggroll

$5.50

BoBa Tea

Boba - Michigan Cherry

$5.00

Boba - Pumpkin Spice

$5.00

Boba - Apple Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Boba - Mango

$5.00

Boba - Blackberry Lemonade

$5.00

Boba - Mango/Coconut

$5.00

Boba - Organic Guava

$5.00

Boba - Chai

$5.00

Boba - Chocolate

$5.00

Thai Coffee Boba

$5.00

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.50

Matcha Green Tea Tiramisu

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are all about fresh flavors and ingredients bringing life to the classic ramen noodle.

Website

Location

215 Michigan West, Battle Creek, MI 49017

Directions

Gallery
Umami Ramen image
Umami Ramen image
Umami Ramen image

