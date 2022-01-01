Go
Ice House Steaks & Pizza

"From the Ice House to Your House"
~ Since 1989 ~
1 KING STREET

Popular Items

12 Wings$12.50
12 of "Da Best Wings".
Teeny Tiny? Yes!
Best-Tasting? Yes!
Served with Blue Cheese & Celery.
Pictured: 24 Wings
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.70
Six Mozzarella Sticks served with a side of Marinara Sauce.
Italian Hoagie$13.25
Freshly sliced Capicola ham, Genoa salami, & imported ham with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oregano & oil on a fresh Conshohoken roll. (pictured with optional hat and sweet peppers)
Steak Fries$6.75
Thick-cut & delicious! Our Steak Fries have no preservatives or additives to keep them crisp during delivery. Honestly, they are BEST when eaten hot in our Dining Room. If you must have them delivered, you can crisp them up in a hot oven for a few minutes. :)
Pictured with Texas Petal Sauce.
Cheese Pizza$16.95
Cheesesteak$13.25
Top sirloin & ribeye steak with real American cheese on a fresh Conshohocken roll.
(pictured with optional sauce & fried onions)
Location

1 KING STREET

Pottstown PA

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
