Il Corallo Trattoria

Come try our wonderful variety of fresh pastas with delicious sauces, wood fired pizzas and antipastos.

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD

176 Prince St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)

Popular Items

Kale Caesar Salad$13.95
baby kale, oven roasted vegetables (cauliflower, mushrooms, carrots), shaved parmesan cheese, pine nuts, w/ pecorino & parmesan dressing
Pizza Napoletane$10.00
Tomato sauce, fresh Mozzarella and basil
Fusilli Boscaiola$13.95
Spiral pasta with mushrooms and peas in a cream of tomato sauce
Rigatoni Romagnoli$14.75
Fresh pasta tubes with prosciutto, mushrooms and peas, served in a light tomato cream sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese$15.95
Fresh pasta tubes in a classic tomato meat sauce
Rigatoni Padani$14.75
Fresh pasta tubes in a cream of tomato sauce with Parmigiano, fresh Mozzarella and smoked Mozzarella
Chicken Parm$22.00
Pounded and breaded chicken cutlet lightly fried, topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella served with spaghetti marinara.
Rigatoni Pomodoro$13.95
Fresh pasta tubes in a tomato basil sauce
Soup
Please call the restaurant to find out which soup we are serving today
Fettuccine Molisane$15.95
Fresh green noodles with diced chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and mushrooms in a cream sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

176 Prince St

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

