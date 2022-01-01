Il Corallo Trattoria
Come try our wonderful variety of fresh pastas with delicious sauces, wood fired pizzas and antipastos.
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD
176 Prince St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
176 Prince St
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Springbone Kitchen
Bone broth + wholesome food
Olio e Piu
Come in and enjoy!
Mad Morton
Come on in and enjoy!
The Red Lion
Live Music all night long!