Il Venetian
Upscale, modern Italian restaurant featuring handmade pastas, fresh seafood, prime steaks, gelato and desserts by Venetian born chef Alberto Leandri. Conveniently located in Key Center, downtown Cleveland.
100 St. Clair NE
Location
100 St. Clair NE
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
