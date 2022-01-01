Go
Toast

Il Venetian

Upscale, modern Italian restaurant featuring handmade pastas, fresh seafood, prime steaks, gelato and desserts by Venetian born chef Alberto Leandri. Conveniently located in Key Center, downtown Cleveland.

100 St. Clair NE

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

100 St. Clair NE

Cleveland OH

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar

No reviews yet

Marble Room Steaks & Raw Bar is an upscale restaurant in downtown Cleveland. Available for celebrations, private parties, weddings, and fine dining any time. Upscale chophouse for steaks, seafood & cocktails in an opulent historic bank building.

RED the Steakhouse

No reviews yet

RED Downtown
417 Prospect Avenue
Cleveland, Ohio 44115

The Corner Alley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ohio City Burrito - Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston