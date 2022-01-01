Indian Xpress
Open from:
11.30am to 2.30pm & 4.00pm to 9.00pm
Order Delivery or Take Out! Call 973-944-2360 or 973-944-2361.
Order Delivery from our wesbite at
https://indianxpressnj.com/index.html
Or Ubereats, Doordash, Postmates, and Grubhub.
40 Chatham Road. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
40 Chatham Road.
Short Hills NJ
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Boxcar Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!!
Jack's Lobster Shack - Short Hills
authentic Maine lobster shack. bringing you all the Maine classic dishes and more to your town, freshly prepared every day. Jacks unique ambiance will create an unforgettable experience to you and your family. Just remember. "Summer never ends at Jacks!"
TasteBuddy
Gluten free Bakery | Acai Bowls | Juices | Smoothies | Coffee | Specialty Tea
Salad House
Welcome to The Salad House - a fast casual restaurant specializing in freshly-prepared customized and signature salad creations handmade-to-order from quality, wholesome, delicious ingredients, offering the perfect health-conscious choice for your time-starved day. We like to think of ourselves as “Health-conscious Comfort Food.”