Indian Xpress

Open from:
11.30am to 2.30pm & 4.00pm to 9.00pm
Order Delivery or Take Out! Call 973-944-2360 or 973-944-2361.
Order Delivery from our wesbite at
https://indianxpressnj.com/index.html
Or Ubereats, Doordash, Postmates, and Grubhub.

40 Chatham Road. • $$

Avg 4.6 (199 reviews)

Popular Items

Dal Makhni$15.00
Slow cooked black lentils, ginger, tomatoes
Roti$3.50
Garlic Naan$4.50
Chicken Tikka Masala$19.00
Grilled chicken tikka, tomato, ginger, honey.
Lasuni Gobi$9.00
Crispy cauliflower, tangy tomato garlic sauce.
Palak Paneer$18.00
Paneer, slow cooked spinach, fresh dill, cumin.
Vegetable Samosas$8.00
Crispy turnovers, spiced potatoes, green peas, dry mango.
Panir Makhni$18.00
Paneer (Indian cottage cheese), tomato, fresh ginger, honey, fenugreek.
Naan$3.50
Chicken Biryani$20.00
Basmati rice saffron flavored, sealed with Chicken and cooked on slow fire to seal the flavors in.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

40 Chatham Road.

Short Hills NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
