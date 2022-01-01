Go
Toast

INIZIO

Italian Cuisine

534 Elmwood Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (271 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

534 Elmwood Ave

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Just Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Big Mood

No reviews yet

Buffalo's First Plant Based Restaurant

Thirsty Buffalo Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Thirsty Buffalo is the place to go if you’re looking to watch the big game, grab a bite to eat or if want a home town feel of a place to go and have a drink with friends. Thirsty Buffalo doe not have a bad seat in the house! We hope to see you soon.

Thin Man Brewery

No reviews yet

Craft beer and pub fare.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston