Inta Juice of Cheyenne

Come in and enjoy! Inta Juice offers 'REAL" Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juiced Veggie Blends, Wheatgrass and Ginger-Lemon Shots, and our yummy Breakfast Bowls.

1821 Dell Range Blvd.

Popular Items

Choc-O-Nutter
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt
INTENSE ENERGY
Regular or Sugar Free Red Bull, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
Watermelon Wave
Watermelon Juice, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
Chocolate Monkey
Cashew Milk, Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Whey Protein
Groovin' Guava
100% Guava Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Peach
Strawberry Blast
100% Apple Juice, Banana, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Strawberry
Caribbean Blend$5.00
100% Peach Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Orange Sherbet, Strawberry
Berry Berry Blue
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice, 100% Raspberry Juice, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Blueberry
Banana Berry Burst*
Fat-Free Milk, Banana, Honey, Vanilla Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Choice between Strawberry, Blueberry, or Both
INTENSE RAZZ-A-LADE
Coconut Red Bull, Raspberry Sherbet, Strawberry
Location

Cheyenne WY

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
